It’s 2021 And Bethesda Has Announced Another Skyrim Port

1

Zack Zwiezen

Published 54 mins ago: August 20, 2021 at 8:15 am -
Image: Bethesda / Kotaku

Bethesda announced today that its nearly decade-old open-world RPG hit, Skyrim, is once again being ported to consoles both old and new. This time the publisher is sprucing it up with fan-created content. It’s called Skyrim Anniversary Edition, and it’s coming out on November 11, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Switch players, meanwhile, can go kick sand

Yes, we’ve been buying, playing, rebuying, and replaying Skyrim ports for a decade, so at least Anniversary Edition will be offered to current owners of Skyrim Special Edition for free. Bethesda says this new port includes over 500 pieces of mostly user-made content from the Creation Club, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and “more.” In Fallout 4 and earlier versions of Skyrim Special Edition, Creation Club content was a mix of small DLC made by Bethesda, other developers, and community members. Normally you have to buy most Creation Club content, so getting a pile of it with this new port should be nice.

As you might expect, this new version of Skyrim will include all previously released DLC too, like Dawnguard. That’s a lot of bang for your buck. Real quick, let’s take a look at all the ways you can buy and play Skyrim at this time:

  • Xbox 360

  • PS3

  • PC

  • PS4

  • PSVR

  • Xbox One

  • Switch

And soon:

  • Xbox Series X/S

  • PS5

At this point, I’ve just accepted that I’ll never escape Skyrim or GTA V. 

Coincidentally, both new ports of these hugely successful open-world games are coming out on the same day, November 11, later this year. These games have outlasted multiple console generations.

I suspect that in 20 years kids will still be buying ports of GTA V and Skyrim. It’s only a matter of time before phones become powerful enough to easily run them, so expect further proliferation in the not-so-distant future.

When I die, bury me in Skyrim ports. And maybe toss in a copy of Elder Scrolls 6. And GTA 6 as well.

Wait, both of these franchises are stuck at number five, too?! This universe is cruel, but comical.

