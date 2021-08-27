See Games Differently

It’s Time To Taunt Ourselves With Flamethrowers In Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: August 27, 2021 at 1:15 pm -
Filed to:aliens fireteam elite
livestreamtwitch
It’s Time To Taunt Ourselves With Flamethrowers In Aliens: Fireteam Elite

You know what one of the best parts of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is? Making it impossible for your enemies to see anything.

The effect of the flamethrower — not just the quality of the fire but how all encompassing it is on the screen — is one of my favourite things about Aliens: Fireteam Elite. It feels weird to call out such a small detail, but it’s a ton of fun to just paint the screen golden while the damage numbers tick up.

There’s also lots of other things you can do or rely upon in Fireteam Elite, and we’ll be exploring that today on stream. Leah and I will be playing through in co-op from 2:00pm AEST to 3.00pm AEST, so come join us and appreciate how ridiculously efficient Fireteam‘s DMR is. Seriously, that gun might be the best thing in the game.

You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.