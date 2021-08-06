See Games Differently

Watch Us Absolutely Slay Pokemon Unite While Lamenting The Lack Of Psyduck

Image: Tencent / Nintendo

I’ve studiously avoided playing the new Pokemon MOBA, Pokemon Unite, until now. Mostly for two reasons. I figured it’d be better with Leah’s support, but also, where’s Psyduck?

It seems wild to me that you would introduce a whole set of support classes and, staggeringly, not include the biggest bit player in the whole series. But anyway, I hear the MOBA is all sorts of fun, even if the developers are making some weird calls on social today.

But we’ll see how the MOBA has panned out now that it’s been in the wild for a bit. You can watch Leah and I absolutely slay through the embedded livestream below.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

What Pokemon would you like to see added to Pokemon Unite, and what generation do you think will get the love first?

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

