Lightyear Frontier Is Another Farming Game, Only This Time With Mechs

Luke Plunkett

Published 45 mins ago: August 11, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:game design
mechamultiplayer video gamesnetflixsportsstarcraftvideo games with isometric graphicswindows games
Lightyear Frontier Is Another Farming Game, Only This Time With Mechs
Image: Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is “an open-world farming exploration” game that’s coming to the PC. You build a farm, you go exploring and you harvest resources, only instead of being an aww shucks innocent kid moving to a new town, you’re piloting a huge mech on an alien world.

Here’s the trailer:

If you’ve also seen Netflix’s Love Death + Robots and your favourite one was also the StarCraft x Ranch episode Suits — which this looks a lot like then please join me in thinking this looks very cool.

Lightyear Frontier has been designed for 1-4 players (co-operatively) where you can team up to grow crops, build and expand farms and domesticate the alien wildlife.

It’ll be out…sometime in the future, but there’ll be an Early Access you can check out at the game’s Steam page.

