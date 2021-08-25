Luigi Is Rigged To Win Super Mario Party

Either there is a glitch in the matrix, or Luigi’s character in the Switch version of Super Mario Party is rigged to win.

Almost every single time someone in my group has played as Luigi, they have won. The only time this didn’t happen was with me, but the experience still validated our conspiracy that Luigi is a magical talisman of success.

Now, I suck at Super Mario Party. Truly abysmal. And it’s not even a game of skill. The universe has aligned to ruin my relationship with Super Mario Party and fuck with me in the most petty way imaginable, because luck just hates me.

It’s actually a meme in my friendship group: almost every time I roll the virtual dice, I roll a 1. There have been times where throughout the entire two hour game, I have consistently and only rolled a 1.

The entire fucking game.

Yes, I have cried over it. Super Mario Party has definitely humbled me.

It’s gotten to the point where my boyfriend and I will play as a ‘team’ and take turns rolling so it breaks up my streak of ones. Every second turn, he rolls – and lo and behold, it’ll be an 8 or a 9. Then he hands the controller back to me, I roll, and … it’s another fucking 1. I’ll cry a little and we move on.

And it was always that way, until Luigi entered my life.

They did Luigi so dirty in the Mario Party 9 box art…. YOU CAN BARELY SEE HIM BACK THERE!! ???? pic.twitter.com/LjFTIIuDqT — Aiden139 (@AidenRS139) April 22, 2021

We first noticed the pattern when a friend of mine, notorious for strategising and consistently winning Super Mario Party, kept playing as Luigi. He’s just weirdly good at this game. But also it seemed that he was getting every bonus too, and those are usually random. They aren’t related to skill.

In the last few rounds, he would just keep on finding stars and winning – it was mind-boggling. Even when we all ganged up on him, he would still come out the other end mostly unscathed, and it was some bullshit.

No one likes a smug winner, so we decided to steal Luigi just out of pettiness. One of my other friends quickly chose him as their character first, and we all laughed and then played as normal. Except, then the friend who played as Luigi also did… surprisingly well??

At first we didn’t think much of it, but eventually we started to notice that whoever played as Luigi would get ridiculous amounts of bonuses in the last round, roll a fairly consistent set of good numbers, and win.

We started to experiment, and it soon became clear that Luigi is rigged – even if you were in the bottom few, in the last round he would randomly find bonus stars and suddenly you were coming first. This happened repeatedly and consistently to the point where it wasn’t even a conspiracy anymore. Just straight up facts.

The only time Luigi didn’t lead to a win was when I played as him. I was still coming last in the game, because apparently my bad luck is stronger than Luigi’s magic.

But in the last few rounds, like clockwork, Luigi yanked those stars out of nothingness and I came … second. Which, for me, is huge. Truly, only the power of Luigi could give me this kind of advantage in a game so intent on destroying me. We now know the truth – Luigi is supreme.

Anyway, Luigi is now banned in my group. Because good things never last. Though, when people eventually pity me for my continuous losing, I sometimes get to play as him again. And yes, he always comes through.

This story originally appeared on Pedestrian.TV here.