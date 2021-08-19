Here’s What We Know About Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro

Nothing seems to stop the Apple train and, pandemic or not, we’re sure to see a new line of products from the tech giant this year. While new devices like the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 are pretty much a given in 2021, we can’t forget the humble MacBook Pro.

MacBooks became even more of a powerhouse last year when they received Apple’s M1 silicon chip. The MacBook Pro, in particular, saw a significant boost from this new hardware. This leaves us wondering – what can Apple possibly do to improve the next generation?

If you’re also wondering this then you’ll be glad to know that, like with any Apple device, rumours and leaks have already been circulating about Apple’s next MacBook. This is what we know about the 2021 MacBook Pro so far.

What do we know about the 2021 MacBook Pro?

MacBook Pro 2021: Design and Specs

If you thought the M1 chip was good (it is) then hold onto your horses because Apple is apparently upgrading its new laptops with an even better silicon chip. It’s unclear whether it will be labelled the M2 or M1X chip, but it does appear Apple plans to continually refine its in-house hardware.

Depending on how many of the rumours about the M2 chip are true, it could feature as many as 12 cores, increased the RAM options and be even faster than the M1. Another of the big technological advancements that are rumoured to be coming to the 2021 MacBook Pro is the latest and greatest in display technology – Mini-LED.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year that Apple would put Mini-LED displays in its 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros for release in 2021.

On that note, it also appears Apple may be upping its smaller MacBook model to 14-inches rather than the 13-inches that has been standard in the past.

Following a data hack of a MacBook supplier, some leaked renders apparently found their way onto the internet. The main takeaway from this reveal is that the MacBook Pro is apparently getting more ports in 2021.

Apparently, an HDMI port, USB-C/Thunderbolt port, SD card slot and two additional USB-C ports can be seen in these renders, meaning the days of buying a USB hub could be over.

The leaks also indicated that the Touch Bar may be removed from the new MacBook which has been echoed by other rumours.

To match a series of other redesigns that are rumoured to be coming to the iPhone 13 and Watch Series 7, it’s rumoured the new MacBook Pro will also adopt flat-edge, but this shouldn’t be a drastic change from the current model.

Another new and desperately needed feature is an upgraded webcam. MacRumors reports that the 2021 MacBook Pro could feature a 1080p built-in webcam over the 720p that’s currently used.

MacBook Pro 2021: Price

We won’t be able to confirm the new MacBook Pro’s pricing until its announcement but here’s how much the 2020 line-up costs for reference.

MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch (M1, 256 GB): $1,899

MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch (M1, 512 GB): $2,199

MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch (Intel i5, 512 GB): $2,699

MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch (Intel i5, 1 TB): $2,999

MacBook Pro 2020 16-inch (Intel w/AMD GPU, 512 GB): $3,499

MacBook Pro 2020 16-inch (Intel w/AMD GPU, 1 TB): $4,099

MacBook Pro 2021: Release date

Apple typically has an announcement event in September which is where we expect to hear about the new iPhone. The rumour mill says we may not see the MacBook Pro announced at this event but at one later in the year.

Considering Apple had four product events between September and December in 2020, it’s entirely possible we’ll see that again in 2021.

According to a report from DigiTimes, mass production on the 2021 MacBook Pro has begun with an expected 600,000 – 800,000 units expected between August and November. So, it definitely seems like we’ll see these fancy new MacBook Pros at some point this year.