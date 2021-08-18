See Games Differently

New Pokémon Edition Nintendo Switch Lite Is A Subtle Callback

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: August 19, 2021 at 1:30 am
Even without the Legendary Pokémon, the blacked-out Switch Lite is cool. (Image: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch Lite gets yet another Pokémon themed console. This time, it’s to mark the upcoming November release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with a familiar design featuring Dialga and Palkia.

The design is a subtle call back to the Nintendo DS Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition that was released in 2006 in Japan and North America only. Like that previous DS Lite, the Switch Lite features a similar, tasteful design with the same Legendaries emblazoned in gold and silver. Nintendo didn’t just remake Diamond and Pearl, but also the limited edition hardware. How cool is that?

If you liked the original DS Lite version but lived in regions where the hardware wasn’t available, a worldwide release means this could finally be your chance to get something similar.

A closer look at the new Pokémon themed Nintendo Switch Lite. (Image: Nintendo) A closer look at the new Pokémon themed Nintendo Switch Lite. (Image: Nintendo)

The special Dialga and Palkia version was just one of many bespoke decorated versions of the Nintendo DS Lite. Throughout that console’s lifespan, Nintendo really started cranking out the special editions, and some of them are truly spectacular. If you missed them or forgot, check out this round-up, which includes the Onyx Dialga and Palkia Edition.

This isn’t the first special edition Switch Lite hardware. Nintendo previously released a Pokémon Sword and Shield edition, featuring the legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta. A lovely and elegant handheld, indeed.

The Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga and Palkia Edition will be released November 5, ahead of the November 19 launch for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

The hardware obviously does not come bundled with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl (and neither did the Pokémon Sword and Shield edition Switch Lite), so you’ll need to pick the game up separately when it comes out.

Check out our latest coverage of the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake right here.

