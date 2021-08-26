Nintendo Switch Game Fitness Boxing Is Getting An Anime

This October in Japan, Nintendo Switch fitness game Fitness Boxing is getting an anime adaptation.

Developed by Tokyo-based Imagineer, the game was first launched in 2018 and had players throw punches and dodge by holding the Joy-Con controllers. Imagineer published the game in Japan as Fit Boxing, and Nintendo released it internationally.

Last September, Imagineer announced that a million copies of the game had been shipped worldwide.

In December 2020, a sequel called Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise was released on the Nintendo Switch. It also seemed to do fairly well for this type of game.

The Fitness Boxing anime will be short-form, but is airing on Tokyo MX. According to the official site, the show will focus on what happens when the Fitness Boxing instructors are done teaching. There’s apparently going to be a story line and everything, which will be revealed on the official site at a later date.

Every wonder what Fitness Boxing trainers do in their free time? No? (Image: Imagineer)

The official screens that have been released give us an idea of what to expect, I guess!

The show is being written and helmed by Jumpei & Morita, who directed the musical fantasy anime Lost Song. He’s written TV scripts as well as directed dramas and documentaries. And now he’s doing this!

Imagineer and Story Effect will be handling the animation.

The anime will feature some well-known voice talent, reviving their in-game roles, including Akari Kito (Nezuko in Demon Slayer), Akira Ishida (Katsura Kotaro in Gintama and Athrun Zala in Gundam Seed), and Rie Kugimiya (Alphonse Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist and Kagura in Gintama), among others.

I’m intrigued! I do not have my hopes up, but I can’t help but keep wondering how this happened. How did it? Maybe it’ll be good. Maybe it won’t. But goodness, this is rather odd, no?

Yes, yes it is.