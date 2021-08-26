The Cheapest Copies Of No More Heroes 3 In Australia

After an 11 year wait, No More Heroes 3 is finally here for another round of eccentric hack-and-slash action.

When an army of aliens arrive on Earth, it’s up to a retired Travis Touchdown, an anime fan and a previously top ranked assassin, to take up his beam katana and stop these invaders from destroying the planet.

That’s a pretty bonkers sell line, but knowing series creator Suda51, that’s probably just the tip of the iceberg for how wonderfully weird this game will be.

If you’ve never played one of the No More Heroes games before, you really should, for the sake of story continuity and because they’re both really good games. You can pick up a Switch port of the original No More Heroes and its sequel for $29.95 each over at the Nintendo eShop.

There’s also Travis Strikes Again, which is a sort of sequel, sort of spin-off, that has the title character fighting his way through a series of levels inspired by different videogames.

So where can you get a cheap copy of No More Heroes 3?

No More Heroes 3 is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch with a price tag of $79.95. But we’re not here to pay full price, are we?

In terms of the cheapest available price, it looks like a fair few retailers are selling No More Heroes 3 for the nicely discounted price of $69. We’ve listed a few major retailers offering this discounted price below, so it really just comes down to your personal preference of where you like to buy your games from.

However, Amazon does offer free shipping on any orders over $39, giving it a slight edge over other Australian retailers.

Here’s every major retailer that you can currently grab No More Heroes 3 from:

No More Heroes 3 will be available on the Nintendo Switch from August 27.