Oh Joy, There’s RTX 3090 Super Rumours Already

Shortages be damned, it looks like Nvidia is plowing full steam ahead with plans for its next big GPU. According to leaker Greymon55, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Super is imminent, and it’s coming loaded with some extra oomph.

In a sparse tweet, Greymon55 announced the arrival of the 3090 Super and indicated it would feature 10,752 FP32 CUDA cores and 400W+ of power, making it one of the highest powered GPUs (and hungriest power-wise) on the modern market.

3090 Super

10752 FP32 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 25, 2021

For the uninitiated, CUDA cores are a proprietary Nvidia invention which allows high-speed processing and reduces overall load times. The higher the cores, the faster the speeds. Backed by 400 watts of power, it means the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Super will be an absolute gut-buster, should the rumours turn out to be true.

The fact is, regardless of current GPU supply issues or whether you can actually get your hands on new graphics cards for a reasonable price, there’ll always be something new and exciting over the horizon. While Greymon55 didn’t reveal exactly when to expect the 3090 Super — and the knock-on impacts of coronavirus may have disrupted plans for its release — it’s a pretty safe bet that it’s coming at some point.

Whether you’ll be able to purchase it is another story, but that’s something to worry about later.

If you’ve had your eye on the current 3090 and haven’t been able to grab one yet, it might be a good idea to hold out a little longer to see if Nvidia will reveal more about the rumoured 3090 Super soon. While there won’t be a massive leap between the current generation and the upcoming one, if you’re forking out a good $3,500 for a GPU you might as well fork out a bit more for added processing power.

The 400W TDP might mean you need a whole systems refresh but hey, many of us are in lockdown in Australia. Wait a bit longer and you might be able to give yourself a whopping big treat to ease the pain.