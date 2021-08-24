The Best PC Game Deals From GOG And Humble Bundle’s Summer Sales

It’s miserable outside today, but that won’t stop you from enjoying all the sights and sounds of GOG and Humble Bundle’s respective summer PC game sales. The sun might not be shining and the birds might not be singing, but there’s still plenty of great discounts to check out across both websites right now, including killer prices for The Outer Worlds, Cyberpunk 2077, Disco Elysium and … Spore, of all things.

If you’re looking for a relaxing simulator, you can grab cutesy amusement park builder Parkitect for $32.21 on Humble. GOG is also offering discounts on the classic Settlers series to keep those chill vibes going. Then, there’s also Mortal Shell for $40.49, Hitman 3 for $50.97 — and you can even start a worldwide war with Crusader Kings III for $55.96.

Whatever your flavour, you’ll find it in the latest Humble Bundle and GOG summer sales.

There’s plenty of standouts on Humble Bundle, but here’s the Kotaku Australia picks of the bunch:

Alice: Madness Returns – $10.43

Borderlands 3 – $29.68

Control – $17.98

Crusader Kings 3 – $55.96

Cuphead – $20.86

Dark Souls Remastered – $27.83

Doraemon: Story of Seasons – $17.39

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – $20.87

Far Cry 5 – $13.49

Gang Beasts – $13.02

Golf With Your Friends – $12.90

Hitman 3 – $50.97

It Takes Two – $41.74

Loop Hero – $13.19

Maneater – $33.39

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $55.11

Monster Hunter World – $29.66

Ni No Kuni 2 – $12.52

No Man’s Sky – $42.47

Parkitect – $32.21

Persona 4 Golden – $20.99

Persona 5 Strikers – $66.95

Planet Zoo – $29.22

Red Dead Online – $14.97

Resident Evil 3 – $30.67

Return of the Obra Dinn – $21.71

Slay the Spire – $17.97

Spiritfarer – $28.34

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – $23.97

Stardew Valley – $13.59

The Outer Worlds – $29.68

Yakuza Remastered Bundle – $40.38

Phew! If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a bunch of great picks over at GOG.

Yes, we’ve spotlighted Spore here. Why? Because Spore is still very fun, and we all deserve some fun in our lives right now.

Here’s everything that’s not Spore that you should still check out:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – $17.49

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey – $23.99

Carrion – $18.79

Curse of the Dead Gods – $20.99

Cyberpunk 2077 – $60.29

Darkest Dungeon – $7.19

Desperados 3 – $42.49

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $34.19

Everspace 2 – $51.99

Graveyard Keeper – $13.59

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – $28.32

Mafia 3 – $17.49

Metro Franchise Bundle – $30.29

Mortal Shell – $40.49

My Time at Portia – $14.29

Ori and the Blind Forest – $5.59

Prison Architect – $7.50

Psychonauts – $1.39

Settlers 3: Ultimate Collection – $3.79

Spore Collection – $7.50

Stellaris – $10.99

The Witness – $9.99

Tropico 6 – $28.49

Wasteland 3 – $44.99

Windbound – $15.29

Vampyr – $13.79

You can check out the latest PC game deals from GOG here, or check out the Humble Bundle Summer sale here.

There’s plenty of great games going cheap between these two sales, so make sure you pick up a bargain to get you through those cold, end-of-winter days.