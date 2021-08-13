You Can Currently Score PS5 Controllers For $25 Off

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, there are a few deals going for Sony’s latest console, including $25 off the DualSense controller.

You can also pick up a few decent discounts for titles like Resident Evil Village for $80.90 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $78. Any sale that knocks a PS5 game’s price to under $90 is a-okay by me, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

Below, you can find out the best sales for PS5 games and accessories, including the DualSense Charging Station.

READ MORE The Cheapest Copies Of Hades On PS5 and Xbox Series X In Australia

The best PS5 game deals

If you’ve worked your way through your shame pile and are currently on the lookout for something new to play, there are a few solid deals for PS5 games going at the moment.

Here are the best deals you can currently grab for PS5 games:

The copies of Demon’s Souls and Returnal are both from the US branch of Amazon, so you’ll have to wait a little bit extra for either game to arrive. Thankfully, PS5 games aren’t region locked, so they’ll play fine on your console.

Also, while the copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the PS4 edition of the game, if you own a PS5 then you have access to the enhanced Intergrade version of the game. Having Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will also let you then purchase the Episode Intermission DLC.

A full-price PS5 copy of FF7 Remake Intergrade goes for $114.95, so it’s cheaper to grab a cheap PS4 copy, get the free PS5 upgrade, and then buy the Episode Intermission DLC separately.

The best PS5 accessory deals

If none of these titles particularly tickle your fancy, there are a few solid PS5 accessory deals going at the moment too. The PS5’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset has been discounted by $31.95 and is now on sale for $128.

You can also grab a nice deal on a DualSense wireless controller for the PS5. Both the white and black DualSense controllers are currently selling for $84, down from $109.95. That’s just shy of being 25% off.

The red version of the controller is going for $94, down from $119.95. I have it on good authority that this controller is more expensive because being red makes it go faster. You can also grab the DualSense Charging Station for $37 and save yourself $12.95.

If you don’t own a PS5, you can grab a controller and make pretend.