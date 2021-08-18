Pokémon Unite’s Mobile Launch Has Goodies For Switch Players

Pokémon Unite will come to mobile on September 22, and it will offer crossplay with the Nintendo Switch version. The MOBA also adds Mamoswine and Sylveon and gifts for trainers.

The TiMi Studio Group game launched for the Switch on July 21, quickly diving in with updates and changes for the Pokémon.

Switch players can celebrate the launch with a gift of their own. Anyone who logs into the Switch version by the end of August will get a Zeraora licence, which is usable across platforms if you link your accounts.

Zeraora is a solid partner with its unstoppable Discharge, so here’s hoping it doesn’t get nerfed.

Preregistration for the mobile version is already open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the game is offering two possible gifts for players depending on how many people preregister. There’s a Pikachu licence available if 2.5 million players preregister and Pikachu holoware festival style licence for 5 million players.

The Pokémon Company didn’t give a date for when new the icy Piloswine evolution Mamoswine and Sylveon, the cutest Eeveelution, will be added, chief operating officer Takato Utsunomiya said they “are slated to join in future updates.”

Pokémon Unite is a massive change for the longstanding franchise, but one that (largely) pays off, at least in the eyes of some Kotaku players. The matches require you to place orbs in a hoop-like goal, and every Pokémon has its own scoring animation. And much like in mainline games or Pokémon Go, each partner varies in its effectiveness. The right move can make or break a Pokémon, but the regular updates that are part of what makes Unite a MOBA force players to try out different teams. Unless it’s Blissey. Because Blissey always has to be OP for some reason.