Pokémon Kimono Are A Very Good Idea

Typical motifs for kimono include things like plum blossoms, sakura, maple leaves. They do not include Pocket Monsters, which is a shame because they definitely should.
Kimono creator Misamaru takes her love of Pokémon to a new level by showing it off in traditional Japanese wear. “I decided to make a Pokémon kimono because I love both Pokémon and kimonos,” she told Kotaku via email, “and I thought it would be wonderful to create a piece that combined them.”
Misamaru adds that she’s been a big Pokémon fan since she was a little girl.
What she’s done is incorporated Pokémon designs and motifs into the entire kimono ensemble, including embroidering the characters into haori, the light coats worn over kimono.
制作期間２ヶ月、チャコペンで下書きして手縫いの刺繍で仕上げた！ pic.twitter.com/ifdxJxGTF8
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) February 20, 2021
Creating this Rayquaza piece took two months. First, Misamaru mapped out where the Legendary Pokémon would go on the haori, drawing the character in tailor’s chalk. Then, she did the embroidery by hand.
チャコペンでグリッド線を引いて下書きして刺し子糸で刺繍した！
カイオーガの周りは熱加工によりシワを作って水面の揺れを表現できた…！ pic.twitter.com/HbTMjgXjOX
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) December 19, 2020
It’s a time-consuming process, but worth it, especially here. “My favourite Pokémon is Kyogre,” she added.
着物の羽織に好きなポケモン（グラードン）を刺繍してみた！ pic.twitter.com/2c8tEoYBnS
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) July 11, 2021
For the Groudon haori, she recreated the character as a felt patch, embroidering all the details, and then applied it.
雨雲を吹き払う力を持つとされるポケモン（グラードン）を刺繍した着物の羽織。
偶然だろうけど、実際にこの羽織を着るとずっと降り続いてた雨が止んで雲ひとつない快晴になった…！ pic.twitter.com/r9Fh76o0WY
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) July 11, 2021
The result is fantastic, right? No wonder her work has been featured in a variety of sites, including Kai-You, SoraNews, Grapee, and IT Media.
Misamaru’s creations are not limited to Pokémon. She’s done kimono inspired by the manga Hunter x Hunter, Goth and Gothic Lolita fashion, and even a wonderful Tinkerbell influenced one that ended up looking like lettuce.
着物コーデでHUNTER×HUNTERの一番好きなキャラ（フェイタン）を表現してみた！着物と帯と帯留めは手作りです…！ pic.twitter.com/l4e9MYTxKe
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) April 3, 2021
真っ黒な着物に袴とレースの小物を合わせたゴス風着物コーデ。
着物の袖が風になびくのも黒袴の持つカッコいい雰囲気も、黒レースのゴス感も大好き…！ pic.twitter.com/ULMBy05DYX
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) February 28, 2021
着物でゴスロリやってみた…！
9月も終わりなのに着物が夏用のもので季節感無視してて怒られないかな？と思ったけど、まだめっちゃ暑かったから私的には夏着物で正解だった…！ pic.twitter.com/QSlK7tk1Qa
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) September 27, 2020
着物でティンカーベルみたいになりたくて緑の着物を着付けてみた…！
レタスになった…！ pic.twitter.com/5msOap4bs2
— みさまる@着物 (@misamaru_boc) June 27, 2021
Lettuce kimono are rad.
While traditional kimono can seem bogged down in rules at times, there have been a number of younger designers shaking things up in a healthy way. This designer in particular wants people to feel freedom when wearing kimono. No doubt, fun, too.
All tweets and photos used with permission. For more, check out Misamaru’s Twitter right here.
