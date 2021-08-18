Pokémon Unite Gets Mobile Launch, Crossplay Confirmed

Pokémon Unite will come to mobile on September 22, and it will offer crossplay with the Nintendo Switch version. The MOBA also adds Mamoswine and Sylveon and gifts for trainers.

The TiMi Studio Group game launched for the Switch on July 21, quickly diving in with updates and changes for the Pokémon.

Preregistration for the mobile version is already open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the game is offering two possible gifts for players depending on how many people preregister.