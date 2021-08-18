See Games Differently

Pokémon Unite Gets Mobile Launch, Crossplay Confirmed

Lisa Marie Segarra

Lisa Marie Segarra

Published 2 hours ago: August 18, 2021 at 11:11 pm -
Filed to:creative works
fadsfads and trendsgameplay of pokemongoogle play storenintendo mobile gamespokemonrole playing video gamesstore and googletechnology internettencenttimi studio groupvideo game controversiesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Pokémon Unite Gets Mobile Launch, Crossplay Confirmed
Screenshot: TiMi Studio Group / The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Unite will come to mobile on September 22, and it will offer crossplay with the Nintendo Switch version. The MOBA also adds Mamoswine and Sylveon and gifts for trainers.

The TiMi Studio Group game launched for the Switch on July 21, quickly diving in with updates and changes for the Pokémon.

Preregistration for the mobile version is already open on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and the game is offering two possible gifts for players depending on how many people preregister.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lisa Marie Segarra

Lisa Marie Segarra

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.