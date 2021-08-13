See Games Differently

One In Three Men Prefer Playing Games As A Female Character, Study Finds

3
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams

Published 34 mins ago: August 13, 2021 at 10:04 am -
Filed to:female characters
representationstudy
One In Three Men Prefer Playing Games As A Female Character, Study Finds
Image: Assassin's Creed Valhalla / Ubisoft

Offering both male and female character options is becoming more common in video games, with titles like Assassin’s Creed, Cyberpunk 2077 and Mass Effect leading the charge. But while we’re certainly making strides in this area, the default gaming avatar is still typically an older white male — and new research has revealed that’s more detrimental than first thought.

In a new study, Quantic Foundry discovered even men enjoy playing as female characters, with one-third of male participants in a recent survey identifying their preference to play as female characters. In the same study, it was revealed only one in ten female players wanted to play as men.

READ MORE
Ex-Far Cry Dev's New Game Studio Is 4.7% Women, Ready For More

The 2020 survey collected responses from around 3,000 gamers (69 per cent male, 27 per cent female, 4 per cent non-binary) with the average age of participants 24.

While players were more likely to prefer a playable character of the same gender as them, the fact that one in three male survey participants preferred playing as women is an important statistic.

Games are still largely led by men, despite the increasing interest and demand for female character — and this doesn’t appear to reflect the desires of modern gamers.

The study goes on to provide a hypothetical.

If this data is applied to a “core PC/console” game played online, the known demographics would mean about 60 per cent of women characters in those games are being played by men. This hypothetical reflects real life patterns Quantic Foundry discovered in MMOs from the early 2000s including EverQuest and World of Warcraft.

The reasons for one-third of men preferring to play as women are unclear, but researchers have formulated some possible conclusions. The first focusses on society’s expectations of men, and theorises that men are more likely to explore their gender identity in an anonymous, virtual space than in real life.

Other possible reasons are that it could be a way for men to objectify or control virtual women, a way to receive more gifts and better treatment online, or a psychological ploy to show off a ‘weaker’ or less skilled avatar to confuse other players.

Whatever the case, it’s a statistic worth noting as we enter the next generation of gaming. While female player characters are still in the minority, it’s clear there’s a high demand for them from players of all genders.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • “researchers have formulated some possible conclusions. The first focusses on society’s expectations of men, and theorises that men are more likely to explore their gender identity in an anonymous, virtual space than in real life. Other possible reasons are that it could be a way for men to objectify or control virtual women, a way to receive more gifts and better treatment online, or a psychological ploy to show off a ‘weaker’ or less skilled avatar to confuse other players.”

    Holy cow. I tend to pick female avatars in online games too but those reasons they provide are not only incredibly far off the mark, for me, but start turning incredibly negative, there.

    Reply

    • Yeah, those are two very wide (and wild) conclusions they are no where close to my reason for preferring a female character. I am much more shallow than their conclusions 🙂
      But in seriousness, I will lean female except where there is a clear improvement in the male voice acting like in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Kassandra in Odyssey was incredibly acted unlike Alexios. FemShep is far better than MaleShep but in Valhalla, I found the female version much weaker in delivery. There was no presence, unlike the male actor.

      Reply

  • I play a lot of RPGs and I don’t pay them to play as myself.

    90% of the time I would say given the choice I’ll play as a non-human female of colour.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.