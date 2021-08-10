Where To Buy Or Preorder A PS5 Console In Australia

Seriously, where the f*** can you buy a PS5 in Australia? And when will more be available? We asked all the retailers so you don’t have to.

Update 10/8: Updated with new information on EB Games.

EB Games: PS5 Stock

EB Games are currently taking pre-orders for the PS5 console, both by itself and in bundle packages with accessories, headsets and Ratchet & Clank. A listing isn’t available at the moment for the PS5 Digital Edition, but don’t get too excited: EB’s page says the consoles won’t arrive until October.

If you’ve got $200 to throw down on a deposit, you can preorder a console from EB here.

Amazon Australia: PS5 Stock

Amazon’s PlayStation 5 disc version is sold out again (sigh). Supply of the Digital PS5 editions aren’t available yet, either.

Big W: PS5 Stock

The Aussies behind the very useful PS5 Stock Alerts account have reported that Big W will have 2000 PS5 consoles available from tomorrow (that’s July 29). However, following moves by a local scalper group to take advantage of the situation, Big W halted sales of the consoles and posted a notice saying “Big W will NOT be offering any PS5 consoles for sale today”.

Here’s the direct link to the PS5 full-size console when Big W does resume sales. Digital Edition listing is here as well, and both should be available when Big W fixes its backend.

JB Hi-Fi: PS5 Stock

With online orders still not available, your best shot with JB is to call up your local store and ask if you can be added to a pre-order list. Kotaku Australia readers have had success with that in the past; you can find all the phone numbers you need via the JB Store Finder page.

Good luck!

Vodafone

Following in Telstra’s steps, Vodafone announced they’re offering the disc version and Digital consoles through their Customer Care channel.

Vodafone’s page is taking registrations for people who want to add a PlayStation 5 to their existing Vodafone services. You need at least two eligible postpaid mobile, NBN or tablet services with Vodafone to qualify. There’s no saving (or gouging) on the price of the full-size console or the Digital edition, and you can choose to pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months. It’ll cost $20.83/month on top of whatever you’re already paying Vodafone to get the disc based PS5, and $16.67/month for the Digital Edition. You’ll have to call up 1300 728 637 to confirm eligibility and place an order, but there’s no guarantee right now on stock.

The Good Guys: PS5 Stock

All out, unfortunately, but hopefully with other retailers getting supply The Good Guys will be able re-open orders soon.

The Gamesmen: PS5 Stock

The Gamesmen’s stock is all gone, and no word on when the next shipment will drop.

Sony Store Australia: PS5 Stock

Sony is offering updates on availability for consoles, but it appears stock is sold out for now. Stay up to date with news here.

Target’s all out of stock right now, with no word on when they’ll come back.

Harvey Norman / Domayne: PS5 Stock

Harvey Norman’s stock is gone for now, and there’s no word on when it’ll be back.

Target Australia: PS5 Stock

You can buy some controllers in the meantime, but no word on when the consoles will be available.

Kogan

There’s currently no stock at Kogan, and no PS5 landing page. Plenty of PS5 games, though.