How To Watch QuakeCon 2021 In Australia

Published 1 hour ago: August 13, 2021 at 3:53 pm -
Image: Bethesda

QuakeCon was sadly cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but it’s not holding back for its 25th anniversary.

The schedule for QuakeCon 2021 has been released and the convention is packing as much as it can into its three days with virtual developer panels, tournaments and discussions about your favourite games.

Arkane, MachineGames, Bethesda and id Software are all on the schedule and fans can expect insight into some of their recent releases and upcoming games.

QuakeCon will begin on Friday, August 20 and continue until Sunday, August 22 in Australia.

Unfortunately, it means another weekend of lost sleep for Australians, but if you’re keen on tuning in to QuakeCon at home here’s what you need to know.

QuakeCon 2021 schedule

quakecon schedule
Image: QuakeCon

The organisers of QuakeCon recently posted the official schedule for the 2021 event.

All the times are listed in ET so we’ve translated the times for the major panels into AEST below:

Friday, August 20:

  • 4:00 am – Welcome to QuakeCon 2021
  • 4:05 am – Celebrating 25 Years of Quake with id Software and MachineGames
  • 4:30 am – Deep Dive into Deathloop with Arkane Lyon
  • 5:00 amFallout 76: Making Appalachia Your Own With Fallout Worlds
  • 5:30 am – Inside the Award-Winning The Elder Scrolls Online with ZeniMax Online Studios
  • 6:00 am – Reliving the Opening of Skyrim with the Creators from BGS
  • 6:30 amDoom Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo

Saturday, August 21:

  • 12:30 am – Let’s talk Quake
  • 4:00 amDeathloop Meets its Makers
  • 8:30 amThe Elder Scrolls Online – Dungeon Speed Run Competition

Sunday, August 22:

  • 4:00 amDoom Eternal – Battlemode Community Bonanza
  • 6:30 amQuake World Championship Grand Finals
  • 8:30 amThe Elder Scrolls Online – Live Art Creation

In addition to these events, there’s a number of other panels and interviews happening at the same time on Bethesda’s international Twitch channels, which you can find in the full schedule.

QuakeCon is a free online event and Aussies can join in live via Bethesda’s Twitch channel or catch up on the stream later.

What to expect from QuakeCon 2021

quake
Image: id software

As always, the question at every QuakeCon is ‘when are we getting a new Quake game’?

It is the 25th year of QuakeCon, so the announcement of a new game in the franchise would be a timely anniversary gift.

The Australian classification board appeared to leak a new project from id Software earlier this year which could indicate a return to Quake. However, there’s nothing in the QuakeCon schedule to indicate that a new Quake game is being announced.

If it was going to happen the Celebrating 25 Years of Quake panel is probably the one to watch.

Arkane’s Deathloop is also getting its share of the spotlight at QuakeCon so we can expect to learn even more about the upcoming PS5 game before its release in September.

Elsewhere QuakeCon will also be selling some exclusive merch with two new graphic tee designs inspired by ZeniMax games. You can check out the Pugcubus and Catloop shirts over on the website and if you purchase one all the proceeds will go to charity.

Will you be getting up early for QuakeCon? Let us know what you’re excited about in the comments.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

