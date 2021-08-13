See Games Differently

Every Game From Our Childhood We Want Remastered ASAP

Lavender Baj

Published 33 mins ago: August 13, 2021 at 11:50 am -
It has been an absolutely wild couple of months for new video games, with a seemingly endless list of new releases being announced just recently. And do you know what it taught me? That I don’t actually want to play new games, I would simply rather play the same games I loved as a child on repeat for the rest of eternity.

Perhaps it’s because we’ve spent the past 18 months living in absolute chaos and now I am kindly asking to be yeeted back into the year 2004 when my greatest worry was my sister overriding my save on The Simpsons: Hit & Run. But I’m riding the nostalgia train pretty hard right now and the next station is Old School Gamesville.

This begs the question: if you could have one (1) game from your childhood remastered, what would it be and why?

There are so many games that come to mind for me. Obviously, the classics like The Simpsons: Hit & Run and Road Rage come to mind, but they’re a given.

I would also quite literally trade my kidney for a remastered version of Matchbox Emergency Patrol, and would kiss the Sims developer who remasters Makin’ Magic for The Sims 4.

But I would sacrifice every single one of these games for a remastered version of 102 Dalmatians: Puppies To The Rescue (specifically the PC version; the Playstation version sucked, sorry). However, I did just discover a really poor quality bootleg browser version that is currently satisfying my desires to play this game.

102 dalmatians puppies to the rescue
This game was like crack to my 7-year-old, dog-obsessed, computer game nerd self.

As for your own suggestions, the list was quite literally too long to include every single one, so we’re just going to stick to the highlights reel.

For starters, fellow Kotaku writer and my dear friend Leah Williams has dropped a truth bomb and reminded me that The Sims 2 DS slapped way harder than it ever had a right to.

I feel like any The Sims fan would agree that a remaster of The Sims 1 or would be far better than any  The Sims 4 expansion. C’mon EA, give us the Sims version of WoW Classic.

Speaking of The Sims… Give us Castaway again. I’m BEGGING you.

Pretty much everyone is in agreement that we need a The Simpsons: Hit & Run remaster. I mean, it’s what we deserve.

Another game that lives rent-free in my heart and unfortunately not in my video game collection: Mary Kate & Ashley’s Magical Mystery Mall. The Olsen twins were making kickass games for girls way before anyone else was and I think they deserve a lot more credit than anyone ever gives them.

And let’s not forget about Worms. Personally, I’m hanging for a Worms Forts: Under Siege remaster but Armageddon is also an incredible game.

Surprisingly, another game that multiple people longed for, including Kotaku’s very own Lauren Rouse, is Dog’s Life. I’m not sure why but I always figured this was one of those games nobody else remembered, but hoo boy, I was wrong. Dog’s Life is a work of art and deserves a remaster ASAP.

dog's life
Alright, who gave Dog’s Life the right to slap this hard?

And remember this guy? What the heck is Pajama Sam up to now? Is he a 20-something trying to navigate the world too? Because I assure you, paying taxes is way more scary than anything in your house at night.

pyjama sam
Pyjama Sam is a national hero.

Remember when they dropped an Indiana Jones video game? The Fate of Atlantis was too good and I would trade my soul to play it again.

indiana jones and the fate of atlantis
You’re now legally obligated to have the Indiana Jones song stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.

I know it’s probably wishful thinking considering they already gave us the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster, but wouldn’t it be nice if they also gave us American Wasteland?

tony hawk's american wasteland

And we simply can’t forget The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Art.

Super Monkey Ball Trilogy Remasters Coming In October

One word. Four letters. Say it and I’m yours. CROC.

croc

A lot of people also suggested Jak & Daxter, but considering we had a PS4 game from them, I will not be giving any time to the Ratchet & Clank you bought from Wish.com. Sorry.

remastered games

Which game(s) do you want to see remastered? Drop them in the comments below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Lavender Baj

Lavender Baj is a writer and producer at Kotaku and Gizmodo.

  • Remastering is cool but I’d rather something like a legal, premium rom service that just lets you play any game from the past, playable on most PCs, tablets, TV’S etc.

    Reply

  • Terminal Velocity, pls.

    There’s just so many, really. And it varies on whether they could get the loving restoration of a FF7 style remake, or the lovingly-remastered-but-otherwise-identical Command and Conquer. I could be here for days coming up with a list.

    Thing is, we’re already pretty lucky on this count. When I look back over my ‘favourite games of childhood’ lists, it’s pretty surprising how many of them have recently had sequels or remasters.

    Eg: 1995: Blood Bowl, Command & Conquer, Full Throttle, Heroes of Might and Magic, Jagged Alliance, Mechwarrior 2, Mario’s Picross, Panzer Dragoon, Mortal Kombat 3, Rayman, Road Rash 3, Space Hulk, Terminator Future Shock, Warcraft 2 Worms, Wipeout, You Don’t Know Jack, even Hexen… they all have either currently-active franchises, recent remasters, sequels, or ‘spiritual successor’ homages.

    Each other year of the 90s has been similarly plundered. I think some of the problem is that many of them haven’t been particularly good. So we not only want remasters… we want GOOD remasters.

    Reply

    • The spiritual successor front is particularly hurt by quality. The care and dedication is there but the budget isn’t. You can usually tell they’re made by less people than they needs. Even on tiny projects you can tell it’s made by half as many people as it needs.

      In the 90’s that meant something different. It meant the fingerprints of one or two artists were on every sprite. Now it means things end up in the Unreal Valley where they look amazing in theory but they don’t have the time/resources to erase the fingerprints of whatever engine they’re using.
      The people working on the assets can pour their heart and soul into making them feel unique but then they load them into the game and the lighting effects instantly make them feel like anything else working with those tools. The most talented programmer in the world uses default stuff because time spent rebuilding the nuts and bolts chews into the feature list.

      It’s so depressing because they’re all doing their spiritual successors to revive something they care about, and the people who should be keeping that thing alive in the first place instead dedicate their resources to ensuring it dies in some IP vault.

      Reply

      • That’s probably the saddest thing. Asking repeatedly for remakes for, let’s say… Dungeon Keeper, and having to get Impire or Dungeons 1, 2, even 3 before getting something closer to what you really want, like War for the Overworld.

        And even then, the devs doing the hard work on a remake often bring their own wishlist or spin for what they wanted but didn’t get from the original, resulting in something that other players might not want. Even rights-holders do this. A more complex X-COM gets streamlined into XCOM, with developer fans deciding it should be more like Xenonauts, or Phoenix Point.

        I think this is a big part of what makes the C&C and WoW Classic remasters so admirable. They’ve literally just improved the graphics without any fundamental mechanics changes, and incorporated some ultra-light QoL improvements, and the result is GOLD. I’d love to see that treatment for so many of my favourite games of old.

        Reply

  • I too would love a remaster of Simpsons: Hit and Run but it’ll be too much of a clusterfuck between Activision and EA who has the Simpsons video game license.

    Reply

  • I was going to put Deus Ex, but I would much prefer a full remake of that one.

    If we’re talking just remasters just give me the first two dark forces games, and chuck them on switch (along with the remaining build games)

    Reply

  • Parasite Eve remastered ala Final Fantasy 7 I can’t help but think would be magnificent.

    I’m going to go the other way though, a game that I absolutely adore that if it got remastered would probably suck, and thats Syphon Filter. Everything about that game is cringy jank, but is entirely better for it.

    Reply

  • Resident Evil Outbreak (PS2)
    Road Trip Adventure (PS2)
    Seek & Destroy (PS2)
    Dark Reign 1 & 2 (PC)
    Startopia (PC)
    Mario Paint (SNES)

    Reply

    • Don’t even get me started on Outbreak. They’re trying all this stuff to push into online RE now while completely overlooking that Outbreak already nailed it.

      Reply

  • Gosh. Everyone here seems really young with their choices! Games of my childhood? Ummm… The first four Wizardry games? The Conan game on the Apple IIe? Swashbuckler? None of the Atari 2600 games. They’re perfection as is. 😛

    Reply

  • Golden Sun. All 3 games. Would be absolutely amazing on Switch.
    Dragon Quest Monsters 1 + 2. My favourite Pokemon clones.
    Zoids Legacy would be grand.
    A proper full remake of FF6 would be absolutely baller!

    Look, the first 6 Dragon Quests and first 6 Final Fantasies would be ideal lol

    Reply

    • Zoids Legacy, yes! God that game was awesome, had more mechs and customized weaponry when compared to even larger games like Mechwarrior or Chromehounds

      Reply

  • Various Strategic Simulations Inc DND games
    Particularly: the Dragonlance series games
    Fantasy Empires (this game more than the others; what a great hybrid turn-based and real-time strategy game this was)
    Dark Sun 1 & 2

    Reply

    • Freelancer for sure I hate how modern space fighter games are super mechanical, I don’t want to read a 20 page manual just to dock, I want to blast space pirates!

      Reply

  • My answer to this question will almost always be Railroad Tycoon 2. Take that, rerender the art in a higher resolution (assuming it still exists), modernise the UI, let me play in widescreen, and I’ll be ecstatic. Nothing else has quite hit the business aspects of transport builder as well, and been as effective at abstracting away minutiae while keeping the game a challenge.

    Reply

  • All of the Burnout games.
    Necromancer from the Atari 400/800
    Miner 2049’er
    Carrier Command
    The Star Wars arcade vector game. Just fill in the polys and I’ll be stoked.

    Reply
