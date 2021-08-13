Every Game From Our Childhood We Want Remastered ASAP

It has been an absolutely wild couple of months for new video games, with a seemingly endless list of new releases being announced just recently. And do you know what it taught me? That I don’t actually want to play new games, I would simply rather play the same games I loved as a child on repeat for the rest of eternity.

Perhaps it’s because we’ve spent the past 18 months living in absolute chaos and now I am kindly asking to be yeeted back into the year 2004 when my greatest worry was my sister overriding my save on The Simpsons: Hit & Run. But I’m riding the nostalgia train pretty hard right now and the next station is Old School Gamesville.

This begs the question: if you could have one (1) game from your childhood remastered, what would it be and why?

ATTN GAMERS: what is the number one game from your childhood you wish would be remastered (and on what platform)? For me it's obviously Matchbox Emergency Patrol and 102 Dalmatians: Puppies To The Rescue (but only the PC version). Drop your suggestions below. — Lav Baj (@lavosaurus) June 27, 2021

There are so many games that come to mind for me. Obviously, the classics like The Simpsons: Hit & Run and Road Rage come to mind, but they’re a given.

I would also quite literally trade my kidney for a remastered version of Matchbox Emergency Patrol, and would kiss the Sims developer who remasters Makin’ Magic for The Sims 4.

But I would sacrifice every single one of these games for a remastered version of 102 Dalmatians: Puppies To The Rescue (specifically the PC version; the Playstation version sucked, sorry). However, I did just discover a really poor quality bootleg browser version that is currently satisfying my desires to play this game.

As for your own suggestions, the list was quite literally too long to include every single one, so we’re just going to stick to the highlights reel.

For starters, fellow Kotaku writer and my dear friend Leah Williams has dropped a truth bomb and reminded me that The Sims 2 DS slapped way harder than it ever had a right to.

sims 2 ds / the urbz / sims in the city in one big remastered handheld sims pack — Leah J. Williams (@legenette) June 27, 2021

I feel like any The Sims fan would agree that a remaster of The Sims 1 or 2 would be far better than any The Sims 4 expansion. C’mon EA, give us the Sims version of WoW Classic.

Also just the sims 1 and 2 remastered would be stunning. Like I don’t want sims 4 just the old ass games — leah • BLM! (@leahxrussell) June 28, 2021

Speaking of The Sims… Give us Castaway again. I’m BEGGING you.

Sims 2 castaway on PS2

I absolutely love this game and want it so bad for either ps5 or pc — emiloo ☁️ (@itsEmiloo) June 28, 2021

Pretty much everyone is in agreement that we need a The Simpsons: Hit & Run remaster. I mean, it’s what we deserve.

I need The Simpson: Hit & Run remaster so bad! pic.twitter.com/ct8ifIi8JQ — RogueSultana ???? (@rogue_sultana) June 28, 2021

Another game that lives rent-free in my heart and unfortunately not in my video game collection: Mary Kate & Ashley’s Magical Mystery Mall. The Olsen twins were making kickass games for girls way before anyone else was and I think they deserve a lot more credit than anyone ever gives them.

And let’s not forget about Worms. Personally, I’m hanging for a Worms Forts: Under Siege remaster but Armageddon is also an incredible game.

Worms : Armageddon Console-wise I don’t know just so long as you and your three mates get to kill each other in creative ways — EuroDez (@djx1984) June 27, 2021

Surprisingly, another game that multiple people longed for, including Kotaku’s very own Lauren Rouse, is Dog’s Life. I’m not sure why but I always figured this was one of those games nobody else remembered, but hoo boy, I was wrong. Dog’s Life is a work of art and deserves a remaster ASAP.

And remember this guy? What the heck is Pajama Sam up to now? Is he a 20-something trying to navigate the world too? Because I assure you, paying taxes is way more scary than anything in your house at night.

Remember when they dropped an Indiana Jones video game? The Fate of Atlantis was too good and I would trade my soul to play it again.

I know it’s probably wishful thinking considering they already gave us the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster, but wouldn’t it be nice if they also gave us American Wasteland?

And we simply can’t forget The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Art.

One word. Four letters. Say it and I’m yours. CROC.

A lot of people also suggested Jak & Daxter, but considering we had a PS4 game from them, I will not be giving any time to the Ratchet & Clank you bought from Wish.com. Sorry.

Which game(s) do you want to see remastered? Drop them in the comments below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.