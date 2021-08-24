A Ton Of Riders Republic Gameplay Has Leaked Online

A private beta for Riders Republic took place over the weekend. And just as reliable as the sun rising in the morning, people have uploaded a whole bunch of gameplay from the NDA’d beta online.

Riders Republic is the latest skating/bike-riding/extreme sports adventure from the same studio that made Steep, although this one seems a bit grander in scope and vision. Steep primarily focused on the alps and the various skiing and snowboarding tricks you could pull. Riders Republic extends that a bit further with wingsuits, more locations and more action sports.

And as is customary for anything on the internet, plenty of people uploaded footage despite Ubisoft sending emails to gamers saying the beta was “under strict NDA”. One YouTuber has mashed up a bunch of the footage available, showcasing some of the downhill biking in first-person, the snowboarding, wingsuit races, large multiplayer races with over 30 people, and some of the other modes.

The mass multiplayer modes look pretty entertaining. I didn’t have any real expectations or hopes for Riders Republic, if only because games like this tend to live or die on having a certain mass of popularity. It looks like it’d be a perfect game for a service like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus: if enough people jump on board from the beginning, a lot of these mass multiplayer races could have a Trackmania-degree of charm.

Riders Republic launches on PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on October 22. It’s got crossplay for all platforms, too.