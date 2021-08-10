Skyrim Is Arguably Better With A Breath Of The Wild Glider

For a game that has “Sky” in its name (and prominently features giant fire-breathing monsters with wings), Skyrim doesn’t spend much time in the sky. No longer. As spotted by PCGamesN, intrepid modders have introduced a glider to Bethesda’s expansive role-playing game.

“Skyrim’s Paraglider,” developed by modders LokiWasTaken and NickNak, is more or less a facsimile of the famous glider from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In Nintendo’s 2017 open-world game, Link could whip out his paraglider and just…sail through the open air, as if he’d woken the wind from a nap or something. Like BotW, Skyrim also has a ton of cliffs, crags, bluffs, mountains, and wide-open areas, plus a big focus on wind. Adding the mechanic to Skyrim seems, in retrospect, like a no-brainer.

The add-on is currently available on Nexus Mods, but there are some prerequisites to keep in mind. For one, you need the Skyrim Script Extender, plus its compatible address library. You’ll also need the Nemesis Unlimited Behaviour Engine, and you’ll need to make sure the paraglider comes last in the engine’s priority list.

OK, all set? Once you’ve installed the mod, you still need to do the hard work of actually tracking it down in the game.

First, start out at Falkreath. Head east until you come to a fork in the road. You should see a dude fall out of the sky. On his corpse, you’ll find a journal. Read it. Then go left at the fork, right at the next fork, right at the fork after that (past the creek), and follow the path up the mountain. You’ll know you’re bearing the correct heading if your surroundings get a bit snowier. Turn right at the first crossroads and follow the path until you hit another crossroads, at which point you should turn right. You’ll see some wooden steps. At the top, in a wooden pavilion with an ill-advised fire in the centre, you’ll find the glider.

If that’s too much text for you, here’s a video walkthrough:

“Skyrim’s Paraglider” is not currently compatible with the game’s first-person view, but its creators say that option will hopefully be made available in a future version.