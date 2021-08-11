Stardew Valley One Of Many New Juicy Xbox Game Pass Options

Stardew Valley, the farming sim about meeting the love of your life and marrying them in under an hour, is coming to Xbox Game Pass some time this fall. Microsoft announced the news — alongside a raft of other updates about forthcoming indie games — yesterday during a two-hour Twitch Gaming showcase.

Beyond Stardew Valley, five other games are en route to Microsoft’s games-on-demand service:

Aragami 2, a stealth action game with three-player co-op. It’s due out on September 17.

The Artful Escape, an Annapurna-published, narrative-driven platformer about awakening your inner outer space rock god. That’s out September 9.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination, a real-time strategy game with a cartoonish art style. It’s been on PC since March, but is only now coming to consoles at an undetermined date later this year.

Library of Ruina, a turn-based deck-building RPG that’s been playable on PC since last year. It’s available on Xbox as of yesterday.

Pupperazzi, basically Pokémon Snap, But Dogs, is “coming soon.”

Typically, Microsoft announces additions to the Game Pass library on a biweekly schedule (Tuesday mornings ftw!), with drip-fed information in the interim, so it’s little shock that half of the announcements yesterday were made without a specific date attached. Don’t be surprised if Stardew Valley, which recently received a massive update on consoles, pops up sometime in the coming weeks.

Curiously, during the event, it seemed the isometric action game Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was among the games targeted for Game Pass. But Microsoft quickly walked that back.

Read More: The 17 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Aside from games that may or may not be coming Game Pass, the showcase spotlighted a bunch of other under-the-radar titles, including the platformer Aeon Drive, which looks like it’ll have some cool four-player local multiplayer; Sable, still an enigmatically artsy and exploration-focused adventure game out September 23; and the mech-farming game Lightyear Frontier.

Here’s an archived video of the two hour event, for those interested.