The Ascent Is Gorgeous But Its Signs Are Nonsense

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 10, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Screenshot: Neon Giant

The Ascent is a pretty dang good twin-stick shooter, but some Korean-speaking players have taken issue with the cyberpunk game’s liberal (and sometimes downright incorrect) use of the language.

The cyberpunk genre has long had a love affair with Asian iconography that is often used as background decor, usually in the form of neon signs. Despite this visual obsession, cyberpunk media rarely exhibits true respect for the people and cultures from which it borrows. The Ascent, which launched for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 29, appears to be no different, as the devs have sprinkled its world with a ton of Korean text that barely makes sense.

When The Ascent arrived last month, folks almost immediately noticed there was something awry with the Korean text used in its environments. Some mistakes, like the mirrored text on the game’s title screen, are just plain bizarre. As pointed out by Twitch streamer GoNando, “술집” is Korean for “bar,” whereas the characters used in the screenshot below don’t even exist in the Korean language.

Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku Screenshot: Neon Giant / Kotaku

Similarly glaring issues were pointed out on Steam and Reddit in the days following The Ascent’s release, and with no official word from the developer, folks are left theorising that perhaps the translations were done by a machine rather than someone who fluently speaks the language. And earlier today, a series of screenshots started to take traction that purportedly show more flipped text and improper Korean usage.

Even as someone who doesn’t speak Korean, it’s easy to see where The Ascent developer Neon Giant went wrong. Take the word “부문” from one of those Twitter screenshots, for example. While a quick Google Translate indicates it means “sector,” which makes it a totally appropriate thing to have painted on the floors of your cyberpunk complex, folks who know Korean say it’s actually closer to “category” or “classification.”

It’s impressive that just 12 people were able to make a game as beautiful as The Ascent, but that’s likely what contributed to its issues with Korean as well.

Kotaku contacted Neon Giant but didn’t hear back before publication.

It’s hard to paint The Ascent as malicious in its misuse of Korean, but when you aestheticise your game with references to a language spoken by more than 75 million people, you should probably get someone who’s fluent to double-check your work.

Comments

  • Or maybe they just didn’t think anyone would care enough to translate the signs looking for things wrong with the game that only took 12 people to make….

  • Maybe they went to Korea for inspiration, and then saw all the cute attempts at English on the signs and thought they’d pay tribute? Yeah/nah? I doubt it was intended to be offensive.

    But it’s only 12 people as you say – hopefully someone in the community steps forward and offers to help them re-translate the signs.

  • Well I can go in to bat for the developers even if it means outing myself as a grammar weirdo (please don’t judge my own post).
    I noted so much janky English grammar early in the game that I actually started taking screenshots…

    For example the first time you open the Augmentations tab you get the message: ‘Equip Augmentations and Modules at any time – but be mindful of charging augmentations yourself will drain your energy’.
    Clearly ‘of’ should be ‘that’… or something. Terrible stuff!

    Also when you first enter Sector 13 the subtitle of the holograph newsreader says: ‘All attempts to contact the corporate board has failed’.
    I hope someone got fired for that one. Go back to little school Small Studio!

    It’s just a small studio trying to make a huge project with no time.
    Going off the standard of English they could well have had someone who does speak Korean at home but can’t write it doing those translations.

