The Best NBN Plans Under $60 Per Month

When it comes to NBN plans, sometimes you just want a bargain. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan.

What if you just want to binge a little content without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed?

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t quite as common as they used to be, but you’ve still got choices if you’re after a cheaper option. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re after a cheaper NBN plan, you may need to make some trade-offs. You’ll typically need to sacrifice your download speed, so we’re starting with NBN 25 plans. They’re the simplest option if you want to spend $60 per month or less.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever, and it also comes with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, you’ll get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund your modem if you buy one when you sign up, but the telco’s modems are unlocked so they’ll work with other providers.

Dodo is doing an oddly specific $16.10 per month discount on its NBN 25 plan, bringing it down to $48.90 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $65 per month after, but you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity through Dodo. This offer is only available in NSW and Victoria, however. Just be aware you’ll need to pay a $60 upfront modem fee with Dodo.

SpinTel has its own deal where you’ll get unlimited data for $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95. If you want to stick to a sub-$50 price point after your discount expires, SpinTel also has a 100GB NBN 25 plan for $49.95 per month. 100GB isn’t much, but could still be enough for less demanding users.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, it’s worth considering MATE where you’ll pay a flat $59 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by also signing up to one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 20GB instead, however.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for a NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, you’ve got a smaller number of options. It’s also worth noting that in most cases, these plans are only this cheap thanks to promotional pricing that expires after your first six months. However, most of these plans are contract-free so you can always swap to another provider as soon as your discount runs out.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for NBN 50 plans, charging $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around.

Tangerine is also up there when it comes to affordability. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free, and offers the same 14-day risk-free trial as on its NBN 25 plan.

Dodo is slinging its NBN 50 plan for $58 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $75 per month. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by bundling your gas and electricity. As with its NBN 25 plan, you’ll need to pay a $60 upfront fee.

Superloop follows with $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter, or you could consider Internode, where you’ll pay $59.99 per month for your first six months, and $79.99 per month thereafter. You’ll need to commit to a six-month contract to get Internode’s plan, however.

All these providers report typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, so performance should be great no matter who you pick.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.