The Cheapest Copies Of Hades On PS5 and Xbox Series X In Australia

Hades was easily one of the best games of 2020, if not of all time. Why? Because it’s just that good.

It also topped plenty of Game of the Year lists and continues to sweep gaming awards, so you don’t have to just take my word for it.

In Hades, you play as Zagreus, the prince of the underworld. Zagreus is trying to escape and reach Mount Olympus, but in a punishment fit for the underworld, every time he dies you have to start the game again.

READ MORE Hades: The Kotaku Review

If you haven’t had the chance to play Hades, the good news is that it’s about to become easier.

Supergiant initially only released Hades on PC and Nintendo Switch. As of today, August 13, the game is also available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

With huge swathes of the country heading into another locked-down weekend, where every day feels like groundhog day, there’s no better time to dig into this godly roguelike.

Where can you find the cheapest copies of Hades in Australia?

The good news is that a next-gen copy of Hades won’t shank your wallet like some of the other PS5 and Xbox Series X Games do.

The average price for Hades on consoles is $49, but you can also find it for as low as $45 at retailers like Mighty Ape, Dick Smith and Kogan.

As usual, Amazon Australia offers free shipping which makes it one of the better deals on offer here but JB Hi-Fi is also offering delivery for as little as $1.99 if you’re not in a rush to have the game straight away.

As some Kotaku readers pointed out in the comments, you can actually get Hades cheaper on PS4 and PS5 by downloading it directly from the PlayStation store. This is pretty unusual for the PS store but we’ll take the win.

Similarly, Hades is the cheapest on Xbox when buying from the Microsoft online store, but it’s also included as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s where you can buy a copy of Hades on PS4 or PS5:

And here’s where you can grab an Xbox copy:

You can also purchase copies of Hades on Steam or the Nintendo e-shop if you missed out earlier.