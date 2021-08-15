See Games Differently

The My Hero Academia Live-Action Film Has a Director

Germain Lussier

Published 1 hour ago: August 16, 2021 at 8:41 am
Filed to:anime and manga
The teen heroes of Class 1-A as they appear in the first opening for the fifth season of My Hero Academia. (Screenshot: Toho/Funimation)

Yes, you read that right. Hollywood is still trying to make a live-action version of the popular Japanese franchise My Hero Academia and the project just took a significant step forward. Deadline reports that Shinsuke Sato has been attached to direct the film, which is being produced by Legendary Pictures.

Sato recently directed the series Alice in Borderland for Netflix as well as the 2019 manga adaptation, Kingdom, which currently has a sequel in the works. So he’s obviously got the experience to bring a franchise as beloved, and as epic, as My Hero Academia into the world of live-action.

The franchise, which is popular both as a manga (by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi) and an anime series (animated by Studio Bones), is about a world where 80% of the people are born superpowers (called “Quirks”)focusing on the young boy Izuku “Deku” Midoriya as he finds power thrust upon him, attending a school where those people, and others without powers, co-exist and learn to become professional heroes. One of the reasons it’s so popular is because it’s very much inspired by popular comic book franchises and movies so it’s got a little something for everyone. A live-action adaptation could potentially bring that crowd-pleasing alchemy to a wider audience.

The project was originally announced in 2018 around the time Legendary was getting ready to release another big, live-action adaptation, Detective Pikachu. Fans seemed to like that film and turned it into a hit, grossing over $US400 ($542) million worldwide, the bulk of which came from international audiences. My Hero Academia would certainly be expected to do similar business, if not more, as it shares so much DNA with the major blockbusters of the era.

