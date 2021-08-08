See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Hades Lands On PlayStation And Xbox

Zack Zwiezen

Published 46 mins ago: August 9, 2021 at 8:35 am -
Image: Supergiant Games

After a bit of wait, one of 2020’s best games finally hits more platforms. Hades is out this week on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Maybe, I’ll try playing Hades again. But probably not. Nothing against that game, it looks great and feels good to play. I just find roguelikes tedious and annoying. Please don’t yell at me too much. Instead I expect I’ll finally finish up The Ascent this week. That’s a game that I didn’t expect to care about at all, but now I’m hooked. Cool shit. Wish the map was better though.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, August 9

  • I Am Dead | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

  • City of Gangsters | PC

Tuesday, August 10

  • Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Button City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle | Switch
  • Super Hiking League DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Godfall | PS4
  • Untitled Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
  • Black Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Action Arcade Wrestling | PS4, Xbox One
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Mech Armada | PC
  • Carrier Command 2 | PC, Mac
  • Patron | PC
  • Atrio: The Dark Wild | PC

Wednesday, August 11

  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC

  • Dwarrows | PS4, Xbox One

  • Crimson Spires | Switch

  • Seed of Life | PC

  • Glitchpunk | PC

Thursday, August 12

  • The Plane Effect | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
  • Faraday Protocol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Foreclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Art of Rally | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Non- The First Warp | PC, Mac
  • Fire Tonight | Switch, PC, Mac
  • The Amazing American Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Naraka: Bladepoint | PC
  • Love Esquire | Switch
  • Poker Champion: Texas Hold’Em | Switch
  • Fhtagn! – Tales of Creeping Madness | Switch
  • Dinosaur Fossil Puzzle | Switch
  • One Deck Dungeon | Switch
  • Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins | Switch

Friday, August 13

  • Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story | Xbox One, Switch
  • Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four | Xbox One, Switch
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Fort Triumph | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy | Switch
  • Scrap Garden | Switch
  • Sudoku Classic | Switch
  • .cat Milk | Switch
  • Barry The Bunny | Switch
  • Living Together With Fox Demon | PC

Saturday, August 14

  • Chasing Tails – A Promise in the Snow- | PC, Mac

