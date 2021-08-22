This Week In Games: Aliens Are The True Psychonauts

August has been threatening to burst open with a ton of titles for a while, and this week it’s finally happening with several big names.

It’s a packed roster. Psychonauts 2 and Aliens: Fireteam Elite are probably the biggest titles name-wise, although there’s also No More Heroes 3, King’s Bounty 2 and the Myst remake hanging in the wings.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Psychonauts 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X

King’s Bounty 2 | PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4

Hoa | Switch, PC

Aliens: Fireteam Elite | PC, PS4, Xbox, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Spelunky, Spelunky 2 | Switch

Night Flight | Switch

No More Heroes 3 | Switch

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5

MYST | PC (Steam)

ProtoCorgi | PC

Murder Mystery Machine | PC, Switch

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness | PC

METAL DOGS | PC

Mechstermination Force | Xbox

Darker Skies | Xbox

Star Hunter DX | Xbox

Mask of Mists | Xbox Series X, S

Phoenotopia: Awakening | Xbox

American Fugitive | PS4 Retail

Secret Neighbour | Switch

Baldo: The Guardian Owls | Switch

Tormented Souls | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Absolutely plenty to kick on with this week. We’ll start the trailers with METAL DOGS, however, because you absolutely need to know about METAL DOGS. The official trailer isn’t on YouTube, so I’ve pulled down the one from the Steam page and reposted it so you can enjoy it in its full glory.

Why someone wanted to make a roguelite featuring a pupper with missiles strapped to its back I’ll never quite know. Still, I’m glad it exists.

So definitely plenty to dig into over the next 7 days. Psychonauts, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, King’s Bounty 2, the Myst re-release … lots of timesinks. Which is handy since nobody’s going anywhere for a couple of months. (I’ll have more to say on Aliens: Fireteam Elite very soon, and we’ve got full reviews for the rest due very shortly as well.)

See anything you like this week? See something notable we missed? Let us know in the comments!