See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Aliens Are The True Psychonauts

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 23, 2021 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:aliens fireteam elite
hoaking's bounty 2metal dogsmystno more heroes 3psychonauts 2this week in games
This Week In Games: Aliens Are The True Psychonauts
Image: Focus Home Interactive

August has been threatening to burst open with a ton of titles for a while, and this week it’s finally happening with several big names.

It’s a packed roster. Psychonauts 2 and Aliens: Fireteam Elite are probably the biggest titles name-wise, although there’s also No More Heroes 3, King’s Bounty 2 and the Myst remake hanging in the wings.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

Image: Psychonauts 2
  • Psychonauts 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Xbox Series S/X
  • King’s Bounty 2 | PC, Switch, Xbox, PS4
  • Hoa | Switch, PC
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite | PC, PS4, Xbox, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Spelunky, Spelunky 2 | Switch
  • Night Flight | Switch
  • No More Heroes 3 | Switch
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5
  • MYST | PC (Steam)
  • ProtoCorgi | PC
  • Murder Mystery Machine | PC, Switch
  • Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness | PC
  • METAL DOGS | PC
  • Mechstermination Force | Xbox
  • Darker Skies | Xbox
  • Star Hunter DX | Xbox
  • Mask of Mists | Xbox Series X, S
  • Phoenotopia: Awakening | Xbox
  • American Fugitive | PS4 Retail
  • Secret Neighbour | Switch
  • Baldo: The Guardian Owls | Switch
  • Tormented Souls | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Absolutely plenty to kick on with this week. We’ll start the trailers with METAL DOGS, however, because you absolutely need to know about METAL DOGS. The official trailer isn’t on YouTube, so I’ve pulled down the one from the Steam page and reposted it so you can enjoy it in its full glory.

Why someone wanted to make a roguelite featuring a pupper with missiles strapped to its back I’ll never quite know. Still, I’m glad it exists.

So definitely plenty to dig into over the next 7 days. Psychonauts, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, King’s Bounty 2, the Myst re-release … lots of timesinks. Which is handy since nobody’s going anywhere for a couple of months. (I’ll have more to say on Aliens: Fireteam Elite very soon, and we’ve got full reviews for the rest due very shortly as well.)

See anything you like this week? See something notable we missed? Let us know in the comments!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.