This Week In Games: GRIME And RPG Dodgeball

After the glut of games last week, August is starting off with a bit of a hangover. But there’s still some releases worth keeping an eye on, including GRIME and Death Trash.

Both games had some of the weirdest reveals from E3 this year, with GRIME‘s trailer having absolutely no relation to the game itself. Death Trash, on the other hand, was creepy in the vein of Carrion.

I’ve been keeping an eye on both games for a while, so it’ll be good to see how they shape up. Picross S Mega Drive & Master System hits the Switch this week. There’s also Star Hunter DX, the adorable looking Haven Park and the sports RPG Dodgeball Academia, which looks fantastic.

Here’s the leaderboard for the week:

GRIME | PC

Dodgeball Academia | PC, Switch

Hunter’s Arena: Legends | PS4, PS5

Castle of Pixel Skulls DX | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Armed Emeth | Xbox, Xbox Series X/S

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox Series X/ S

The Falconeer | PS5, PS4, Switch

Dreamscaper | PC, Switch

Doomsday Vault | Switch

Starmancer | PC

Death Trash | PC

Sheltered 2 | PC

Stellar Warfare | PC

Haven Park | PC

Lifeslide | PC

Here Comes Niko! | PC

Spelunker HD Deluxe | Switch

City of Gangsters | PC

In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Let’s kick on with the trailers, starting with a reminder of what Hunter’s Arena: Legends is all about.

Some real neat indies among the mix this week. And there should be plenty of time to play them: we’ve got a week until Hades hits the next-gen consoles. 12 Minutes won’t be out for almost a fortnight, and there’s plenty of space before Psychonauts 2, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and the co-op Aliens: Fireteam drop.

See anything you like this week?