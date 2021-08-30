See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Kiwis, Lakes And The ’90s

Image: Lake / Gamious

If you’re after games with more interesting narrative settings, things you can share with a friend or partner or games that are just a bit quirkier, then you’re in for a banger of a week.

There’s no shortage of fascinating, smaller games to get stuck into over the next seven days. One of the ones that jumped out the most to me was Lake, an adventure set in 1986 where you play someone who quits their job in the city to become a postie in their local town.

Another cool game is the early access release of Rustler, a medieval open-world game where you rob peasants, fight guards, steal people’s horses and just do some generally batshit level quests. Tinytopia is like the miniature version of Simcity or Cities: Skylines, and The Big Con is a cracking cartoon adventure about picking people’s pockets, scamming people and hustling your way across the United States.

It’s a great mix of games to mess with. Bravely Default 2 hits PC as well, and there’s the PS5 launch of The Medium for those who missed out on Xbox.

Here’s the lineup for the week:

keywe
Image: KeyWe / Stonewheat & Sons
  • KeyWe | PC, Xbox, Switch
  • Monster Harvest | PC, Xbox, Switch, PS4
  • The Magister | Xbox, PC, Switch
  • Bravely Default II | PC
  • Cosmic Express | Switch
  • Tinytopia | PC
  • Lake | PC
  • Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Big Con | PC, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S
  • Soul Nomad & the World Eaters | PC, Switch
  • Lamentum | Switch
  • Minigolf Tour | Switch
  • Ravva and the Cyclops Curse | Switch
  • Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC
  • Alveole | Switch, Xbox
  • WRC 10 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
  • RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Song of Iron | Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Guts ‘N Goals | Xbox
  • Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Medium | PS5
  • Sokobond | Switch
  • CRASH: Autodrive | Switch

Phew. Lot to work with. Let’s start with the Kiwi co-op puzzler, KeyWe.

Great week in terms of variety. See any new video games that catch your fancy, or spot any we missed that should be included? Let us know in the comments!

Comments

  • It’s a great week/month! Almost purely because of Lake!
    Lake looks frickin’ awesome. I want to play that now, not Wednesday. NOW.

    I mean, some of the other stuff seems cool. Monster Harvest seems like Stardew Pokemon that I totally don’t have time to get lost in like it probably deserves.
    Also, Lake is coming out. I signed up for the beta test, but never heard anything. Kinda surprised that it’s only a couple days away! That’s better than a beta invite anyday!

    The Magister has similarities to a D&D campaign I’m crafting, so I’m pretty excited to see how it does its ‘investigation’ gameplay (to shamelessly steal ideas; just realized I need to do false leads, and clues that they are false and all that kinda thing). I downloaded the festival demo they had up, but never got around to playing it.

    Anyone else excited for Lake, though? I’m excited. If only for the concept of actually being able to move somewhere remote, do a service job, and have it pay enough for bills and a few luxuries without needing to juggle two extra jobs on top or buy in to the competitive grind of more comfortably-paid gigs.

    Rustler was pretty damn fun when I played the demo the other… uh. Year? I can only imagine it’s advanced since then. Very much what I feel like GTA3 would’ve been, if they hadn’t gone with the genre-changing over-the-shoulder 3D but stayed in the GTA2 top-down style, only higher-rez.

    In between sessions of Lake, I’m also pretty interested in The Big Con, though that’s definitely one where I wanna see a gameplay video. I’m getting Card City Nights vibes, mixed with a bit of the small-town-kids-investigation vibe of Echo Generation (which is GORGEOUS, if anyone hasn’t played the demo for that, already).

    Not quite sure what to make of Song of Iron or Beyond Mankind. Seems like the lower-polish kind of AA I’d normally go for, just maybe five to ten years too late to be mind-blowing. The breadth of systems on display with Beyond Mankind especially makes it look like the kind of ambition that means they might have bitten off more than they could chew, but I’m keen to at the very least watch some videos of gameplay.

    Y’know… when I’m not playing Lake.
    Lake. I’m excited for Lake.
    In case that wasn’t clear.
    Lake.

