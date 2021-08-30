If you’re after games with more interesting narrative settings, things you can share with a friend or partner or games that are just a bit quirkier, then you’re in for a banger of a week.
There’s no shortage of fascinating, smaller games to get stuck into over the next seven days. One of the ones that jumped out the most to me was Lake, an adventure set in 1986 where you play someone who quits their job in the city to become a postie in their local town.
Another cool game is the early access release of Rustler, a medieval open-world game where you rob peasants, fight guards, steal people’s horses and just do some generally batshit level quests. Tinytopia is like the miniature version of Simcity or Cities: Skylines, and The Big Con is a cracking cartoon adventure about picking people’s pockets, scamming people and hustling your way across the United States.
It’s a great mix of games to mess with. Bravely Default 2 hits PC as well, and there’s the PS5 launch of The Medium for those who missed out on Xbox.
Here’s the lineup for the week:
- KeyWe | PC, Xbox, Switch
- Monster Harvest | PC, Xbox, Switch, PS4
- The Magister | Xbox, PC, Switch
- Bravely Default II | PC
- Cosmic Express | Switch
- Tinytopia | PC
- Lake | PC
- Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Big Con | PC, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S
- Soul Nomad & the World Eaters | PC, Switch
- Lamentum | Switch
- Minigolf Tour | Switch
- Ravva and the Cyclops Curse | Switch
- Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC
- Alveole | Switch, Xbox
- WRC 10 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Song of Iron | Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Guts ‘N Goals | Xbox
- Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Medium | PS5
- Sokobond | Switch
- CRASH: Autodrive | Switch
Phew. Lot to work with. Let’s start with the Kiwi co-op puzzler, KeyWe.
Great week in terms of variety. See any new video games that catch your fancy, or spot any we missed that should be included? Let us know in the comments!