This Week In Games: Kiwis, Lakes And The ’90s

If you’re after games with more interesting narrative settings, things you can share with a friend or partner or games that are just a bit quirkier, then you’re in for a banger of a week.

There’s no shortage of fascinating, smaller games to get stuck into over the next seven days. One of the ones that jumped out the most to me was Lake, an adventure set in 1986 where you play someone who quits their job in the city to become a postie in their local town.

Another cool game is the early access release of Rustler, a medieval open-world game where you rob peasants, fight guards, steal people’s horses and just do some generally batshit level quests. Tinytopia is like the miniature version of Simcity or Cities: Skylines, and The Big Con is a cracking cartoon adventure about picking people’s pockets, scamming people and hustling your way across the United States.

It’s a great mix of games to mess with. Bravely Default 2 hits PC as well, and there’s the PS5 launch of The Medium for those who missed out on Xbox.

Here’s the lineup for the week:

KeyWe | PC, Xbox, Switch

Monster Harvest | PC, Xbox, Switch, PS4

The Magister | Xbox, PC, Switch

Bravely Default II | PC

Cosmic Express | Switch

Tinytopia | PC

Lake | PC

Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Big Con | PC, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S

Soul Nomad & the World Eaters | PC, Switch

Lamentum | Switch

Minigolf Tour | Switch

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse | Switch

Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC

Alveole | Switch, Xbox

WRC 10 | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Song of Iron | Xbox, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Guts ‘N Goals | Xbox

Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Medium | PS5

Sokobond | Switch

CRASH: Autodrive | Switch

Phew. Lot to work with. Let’s start with the Kiwi co-op puzzler, KeyWe.

Great week in terms of variety. See any new video games that catch your fancy, or spot any we missed that should be included? Let us know in the comments!