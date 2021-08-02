Tomb Raider’s Alicia Vikander Has An Update About The Movie Sequel

Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander opens up about the status of Tomb Raider 2.

When the sequel to the 2018 film was announced last fall, Vikander told Entertainment Weekly, “The plan was for us to start making one this year, of course, due to the [pandemic] situation, that’s now very different. We’re still in discussions about it, so I hope we can probably get to it next year.”

In a recent interview with Collider (where the initial topic was David Lowery film The Green Knight), Vikander discusses how not much has changed. “Pre-COVID, I would’ve said yes. And now I think it’s a yes still. It’s not greenlit, but the script is in the making. And I think everyone is excited, and I would love to revisit Lara again.”

The film went through some changes as director Ben Wheatley was the original choice to helm the second Tomb Raider. However, in January 2021, Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green took over for Wheatley and is currently working on a new version of the script. “It’s really now when the world is up and running again, and Misha is on board, and she’s working on the script right now. So I’m very excited to sort of read something very soon.”

This is the second time Tomb Raider has been on the big screen. Angelina Jolie held the Lara Croft mantle from 2001 to 2003 with films Tomb Raider and the sequel Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life. Since the Tomb Raider video games saw a reboot, the recent movie is closer to the newer version of the Croft character and her archaeological journeys.

No one was sure another film was coming due to the 2018 version receiving marginal reviews from critics and low box office sales. But it does seem to be slowly moving along. I guess future updates will determine the fate of the movie.