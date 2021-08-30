See Games Differently

Toy Pokédex Becomes Working Nintendo DS

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: August 30, 2021 at 11:15 am -
Filed to:ds
handheld game consolehandheld game consolesnintendo dspokemonrole playing video gamesvideo game consoles
Toy Pokédex Becomes Working Nintendo DS

Pokémon’s Pokédex has had a few different looks over the years, but one in particular looks just like a certain Nintendo handheld.

The two screens, the clamshell lid, yeah that’s a Nintendo DS, albeit one with a few extra steps.

Image: Nintendo Image: Nintendo

Unbelievably Nintendo never cashed in on this themselves, not even with a colour scheme or case paintjob, so Game Boy modder tomvdcr has had to step in and do it himself.

Using an old toy Pokédex, one that came with “a few odd mini games on an anemic lcd display”, tomvdcr gutted it and replaced its insides with a working Nintendo DS instead, which fit so tight he had to trim the motherboard to get it in there.

The wireless charging is also a nice touch!

You can see the handheld in action below:

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.