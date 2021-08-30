The Cheapest Copies Of WarioWare: Get It Together In Australia

Considering how absurdly bizarre previous WarioWare games have been, there’s a good chance Get It Together will most likely be the weirdest game you’ll play all year.
Announced during this year’s E3, WarioWare: Get It Together is the latest instalment in the much-beloved microgame series since 2018’s WarioWare Gold.
If you’ve never played a WarioWare game before, you’re in for a treat. Get It Together is a compilation of over 200 microgames, where the only way to win is to think and act fast. While playing it, you’ll roll through a series of different microgames that range from strumming a guitar to tweezing an armpit and dodging a torrential downpour of pigeon poop. Like I said, weird.
Get It Together will let you pick and choose from a roster of characters that have appeared in previous WarioWare games, with each of them having a unique ability that you can use to complete the microgame. The more microgames and stages you complete, the more character you’ll be able to unlock.
WarioWare: Get It Together also supports a co-op mode, with each player using one of their Nintendo Switch’s JoyCons.
If you’re dying to get your hands on this game ASAP, you can currently download a free demo via the Nintendo eShop. That should tide you over until the game officially launches on September 10.
Where can you grab a copy of WarioWare: Get It Together for cheap?
With a price tag of $69.95, the absolute cheapest copy available at the moment comes from Amazon Australia, which is selling WarioWare: Get It Together for $58 with free shipping included.
Other major retailers like JB Hi-Fi, Catch, and Kogan are selling it for $59. That’s not a major price difference, but you need to factor in shipping as well.
Here’s every major retailer that you can currently grab WarioWare: Get It Together from:
- Amazon Australia: $58 + free shipping
- Kogan: $59 + free shipping with Kogan First account
- Dick Smith: $59
- JB Hi-Fi: $59
- Big W: $59
- Catch: $59
- The Gamesmen: $59.95
- EB Games: $69.95
- Nintendo eShop: $69.95
WarioWare: Get It Together will be available on the Nintendo Switch from September 10. Between this and Metroid Dread launching in early October, it’s currently a great time to be a Switch owner.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in