Everything We Know About WarioWare: Get It Together!

WarioWare: Get It Together! is one of Kotaku Australia’s most anticipated titles of 2021 for a simple reason: it’s silly. Really silly. WarioWare games are unlike anything else you’ll play on the market, and seeing the franchise get a shiny new sequel on Switch is a real treat. Doubly so in lockdown.

Wario has long been the most underrated member of the extended Super Mario family, and it’s always a delight to see him and his weird little posse get the attention and love they deserve.

If you’re unfamiliar with the WarioWare franchise, or you just want to know more about the upcoming game, read on.

What’s WarioWare?

Unlike other Mario spin-offs, the WarioWare franchise is actually a collection of games-within-games.

Each WarioWare game features themed collections of ‘microgames’ where players can push, move, slice, slap or snip their way to glory with rapid-fire movements and thinking. In one microgame, you need to ‘snip’ the snot from a woman’s nose before it falls. In another, you need to press the screen at the right time so a finger can pick a sentient nose.

There’s mini-games about waking up ninjas, staying in bed, directing people to the toilet, and even fighting off bears. As you progress through weirder and wilder stages, you’ll usually meet some kind of boss and face off in even wackier battles for victory.

Depending on which console WarioWare games release on (there’s nine in total), microgames change to adapt to console-specific features. On the Nintendo DS, swiping was the primary mechanic. On the Wii, it was physical slashes and poking.

For the Switch, WarioWare: Get Together! will focus more on the individual abilities of characters using the Joy-Con sticks to direct them.

WarioWare: Get It Together! Release Date

WarioWare: Get Together! is currently set to release on September 10, 2021, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

For everyone currently stuck in lockdown, it’s set to be a much-needed addition to the Switch lineup. We could all do with some weirdness in our lives, and this game is set to deliver it in spades.

WarioWare: Get It Together! Best Price in Australia

The cheapest prices for WarioWare: Get It Together! is from Amazon, which is selling WarioWare: Get It Together for $58 with free shipping.

You can check out more options below:

WarioWare: Get It Together! Gameplay

WarioWare: Get It Together! is a microgame collection that makes use of a single Joy-Con stick and one other button to challenge players with fast-paced puzzles.

The major difference between this WarioWare title and the others is that each player will actually use a unique character and their abilities to solve challenges, rather than relying on movement alone. Still, the gameplay remains very similar: you’ll get a puzzle, and a have a few seconds to figure it out before the timer explodes.

Every classic WarioWare friend returns in Get It Together!, and they all bring something new to the table. Ashley shoots spells, Mona has a boomerang and Wario punches, while others have weapons like lasers or skateboards.

Each ability will help you solve the minigames in new and strange ways, meaning no matter what character you get, you’ll always find something new when you play.

In addition to the game’s usual story mode, Get It Together! will also feature a multiplayer option.

Wario: Get It Together!: Confirmed Games

We’ve already gotten a good glimpse of some WarioWare: Get It Together! microgames thanks to early previews from Nintendo. These include microgames about clearing Wario’s stomach, hypnotising a very large man, taking off in a rocket, and chasing a wanted man — but the fun doesn’t end with those.

There’s also gem-collecting microgames, star-shooting games, a vacuuming simulator, a garbage-throwing game, a game where you have to ring a doorbell over and over… Basically, it’s a lot — and you can check out a bunch of them here:

Also confirmed to appear is a cute-looking Animal Crossing microgame where you deliver a balloon parcel to a villager, and another few hundred wacky experiences.

Does WarioWare: Get It Together! have online multiplayer?

WarioWare for Nintendo Switch is built for solo play as well as local co-op and online multiplayer.

Two player mode means you can either split your Joy-Cons and play story mode with a mate on the same console, or connect online to play microgames wirelessly.

From the game description, it does look like every one of the main 200 story microgames will be playable in co-op mode — and in addition, there’ll be a 1-4 player ‘Variety Pack’ mode where players can team up for glory.

If you’re looking for your next big co-op or party lockdown game, this could be it.

Do you need to play the other WarioWare games?

It helps to have a familiarity with who each of the WarioWare characters are, but backstory isn’t a big part of the franchise. Some characters have gone on to feature in more mainstream releases (ie. Ashley, Kat and Ana appear in Super Smash Bros.) but mostly they’re just side-NPCs for Wario’s weird antics.

Knowing who they are isn’t super important, but you can learn more about them here.

WarioWare games have very loose storylines that revolve around each character travelling through a neighbourhood or solving a small problem, but these are most inconsequential. Get It Together! can be played without any knowledge of WarioWare, and should prove to be a great entry point for newcomers.

If you like what you see in Get It Together!, I can strongly recommend WarioWare Touched! for Nintendo DS or WarioWare Gold for Nintendo 3DS, but these aren’t essential.

All you really need to do is kick back, take a load off, and enjoy all the sights, sounds and madness of the franchise.

The weirdness begins when WarioWare: Get It Together! launches for Nintendo Switch on September 10, 2021.