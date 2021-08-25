Watch Gamescom’s Opening Night Live Here

Gamescom has already begun, but the schedule doesn’t start proper until Opening Night Live — which kicks off super early for Australians, anyway.
The stream, which kicks off Europe’s biggest gaming convention, has a stack of reveals and new footage lined up. Far Cry 6, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Call of Duty: Vanguard, a new Saints Row game, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut are some of the headline acts.
There’ll be some indie games as well, and TMNT: Shredders Revenge and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania are expected to appear at some stage. Microsoft also confirmed during their livestream this week that Age of Empires 4 gameplay would be reserved for Gamescom Opening Night Live, so expect some trebuchets and castle sieges too.
Gamescom Opening Night Live begins from 4.00am AEST, with a pre-show starting from 3.30am AEST. (Don’t expect much announcements or news from the pre-show though, if anything.) You can watch the show via the YouTube embed below.
What games are you most keen to see from Gamescom Opening Night Live this year?
