Watch Gamescom’s Opening Night Live Here

Published 1 hour ago: August 25, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:gamescom
gamescom 2021
Watch Gamescom’s Opening Night Live Here
Gamescom has already begun, but the schedule doesn’t start proper until Opening Night Live — which kicks off super early for Australians, anyway.

The stream, which kicks off Europe’s biggest gaming convention, has a stack of reveals and new footage lined up. Far Cry 6, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Call of Duty: Vanguard, a new Saints Row game, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut are some of the headline acts.

There’ll be some indie games as well, and TMNT: Shredders Revenge and Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania are expected to appear at some stage. Microsoft also confirmed during their livestream this week that Age of Empires 4 gameplay would be reserved for Gamescom Opening Night Live, so expect some trebuchets and castle sieges too.

Gamescom Opening Night Live begins from 4.00am AEST, with a pre-show starting from 3.30am AEST. (Don’t expect much announcements or news from the pre-show though, if anything.) You can watch the show via the YouTube embed below.

What games are you most keen to see from Gamescom Opening Night Live this year?

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

