What Are You Playing This Weekend?

It’s another one of those weird situations where you never really know what the weekend holds.

The situation with my family is in a ton of flux right now, so I don’t know how much gaming will really be on the radar. My mum’s unfortunately had to make a trip to hospital, and it’s one of those situations that could carry on for weeks. Or it could be something measured in days. It’s hard to say.

Thinking, even writing about games seems pretty pointless in that context. They’re a useful distraction from the gravity of what follows, even if it’s simple, bingable things like Pokemon Unite, the adrenaline-filled craziness of Splitgate or comfort food like Slay the Spire.

If things do return to normality, I meant to spend a bit of time with GRIME and the Back 4 Blood beta. But having gone and pulled a muscle in my neck — because why not break all the plates at once? — I don’t know how that’s going to go.

And then there’s Sydney and the ongoing success of its Lockdown LiteTM operation.

What are you playing this weekend?