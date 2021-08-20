See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 58 mins ago: August 20, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Cold Iron Studios

Since things are so bad that even late-night runs to the servo are off the table, connecting over video games seems like the most sensible course of action.

My partner and I still haven’t caught up on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01: Thrice Upon A Time. I’d still like to rewatch You Can (Not) Redo. My partner and I first saw it as part of a movie marathon a few years ago — but we’d stepped out between 2.0 and 3.0 for a toilet break, and missed the first few minutes of 3.0.

That opening was so absurdly confusing, especially given where 2.0 finished. So going through both of those again will be a nice way to square off an anime I’ve enjoyed since it first aired on SBS all those decades ago.

The second part of the weekend will undoubtedly be a little bit work related. It’ll be nice to have a bit of normality for the review process again. I’m working through Aliens: Fireteam Elite at the moment, which is all I can mention at this stage. Stay tuned for more on that next week.

What are you playing this weekend?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Please baby Jesus let me play Aliens: Fireteam Elite this weekend and I’ll review it for Kotaku! I cant wait until Tuesday… My body is ready!
    Otherwise more Hades and maybe GoT Directors Cut

    Reply

  • Since I finally finished my 492 hour run of the ME Trilogy LE (Some of that was from the game not closing properly tho) I’ve started up Andromeda again since I had never finished it.

    The feel is so very different, like X-Treme sports versus the very Military feel of the original trilogy. That and with hindsight it plays like Anthem without the full flight. Firefights are so messy compared to the trilogy.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.