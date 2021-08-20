What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Since things are so bad that even late-night runs to the servo are off the table, connecting over video games seems like the most sensible course of action.

My partner and I still haven’t caught up on Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01: Thrice Upon A Time. I’d still like to rewatch You Can (Not) Redo. My partner and I first saw it as part of a movie marathon a few years ago — but we’d stepped out between 2.0 and 3.0 for a toilet break, and missed the first few minutes of 3.0.

That opening was so absurdly confusing, especially given where 2.0 finished. So going through both of those again will be a nice way to square off an anime I’ve enjoyed since it first aired on SBS all those decades ago.

The second part of the weekend will undoubtedly be a little bit work related. It’ll be nice to have a bit of normality for the review process again. I’m working through Aliens: Fireteam Elite at the moment, which is all I can mention at this stage. Stay tuned for more on that next week.

What are you playing this weekend?