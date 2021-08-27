What Are You Playing This Weekend?

One of the worst parts of this job is that you often get spoiled for things before you get to enjoy them yourselves. Fortunately, the weekend exists to rectify that.

I’ll finally get around to watching Evangelion: Thrice Upon A Time this weekend with my partner. It’s been a while since we’ve caught up on any Evangelion though, so we’ll probably do at least a double header where we watch You Can (Not) Advance and You Can (Not) Redo first.

I’d totally be down to watch You Are (Not) Alone as well, though. It’s only 98 minutes, so that’s not the biggest time commitment. And over a nice bottle of wine or two, plus with a really nice Providoor order that a friend organised, I think it’ll be a nice date night.

Otherwise, I’m keen to dive more into Splitgate now that it’s finally launched. Behind The Frame also looks like it’ll be a great game to wind down with on a Sunday. It’s got that Ghibli inspiration that, honestly, I could really use this week.

What are you playing this weekend?