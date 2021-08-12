You Can Live Out Your Dreams Of Becoming A Witcher At This School In Poland

If you’re sick of waiting for more of The Witcher then why not bite the bullet and become one yourself?

A company in Poland is making that dream a reality by running its very own Witcher school.

5 Zywiolow (which translates to 5 Elements in Polish) runs immersive LARP (live-action role play) experiences dedicated to the fantasy world of The Witcher.

The company began running Witcher related events in 2015 and has recently been officially licensed by CD Projekt Red, the creators of The Witcher video games.

Get ready to experience a real-life adventure in the Witcher world! Combat ⚔ Magic✨Friendship ???? Sacrifice ???? Real castle!???? Check out the live-action role-playing adventures organized by @WitcherSchool under official license from @CDPROJEKTRED ➡️ https://t.co/nU1uGH1wVu pic.twitter.com/3YMvmj63fd — The Witcher (@witchergame) August 9, 2021

During these events, participants become apprentice witchers and learn things like fencing, archery, alchemy and other skills to help them hunt down monsters.

You even get to stay at a real castle and interact with characters from both the games and books in what’s described as a 360 immersive story.

The events run for four days and take place during Spring and Autumn, with tickets announced around 6 months prior.

So how much coin does a witcher need to participate?

Tickets to Witcher School can cost anywhere between €450-550, which is roughly $AU700-$880 depending on the package. This will get you a three-night stay at the castle, all meals, a witcher costume and the adventure of a lifetime, apparently.

Unfortunately, Henry Cavill is not included in that price.

The catch is that these events take place in Poland, which is a little hard to get to right now. Consider it something to add to your bucket list when life resumes.

If you’re worried that you’ve never done anything LARP-related that won’t be a problem.

Dastin Wawrzyniak from the 5 Żywiołów agency said in a statement “before the game, there are workshops explaining the game and safety rules, with special consideration for people who are at the event for the first time.”

According to the website, the Witcher School has trained 2335 witchers from 52 countries at 32 organised events. More importantly, 2030 monsters have been slain, so toss those witchers some coins already.

While you wait for your chance to go to Witcher School you can check out The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on August 23 and The Witcher Season 2 drops on Netflix later in December.