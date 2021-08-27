World Of Warships Employee Suspended After Sending Abusive Message In Promo Code

This has not been a good month for World of Warships! Then again, running a shady monetisation scheme then having employees send an insulting message to a prominent streamer will do that to a game.

If you’re just joining us, last week many of World of Warships’ most prominent fans up and quit the game’s official community program over developer Wargaming’s increasingly shady use of random items and loot boxes. That would normally be the worst thing to happen to a game in a calendar month, but turns out Wargaming wasn’t done!

No, as PC Gamer report, an employee thought this would also be the perfect time to send an insulting message hidden in a promo code about a streamer (I’ll explain this in a minute) who has had a contentious relationship with Wargaming. That streamer’s name is Turry, someone who instead of leaving Warships’ community program voluntarily was actually kicked out for being critical of the developers.

The code, sent out as a freebie to some Russian fans watching a stream of the game, was “W0LAXU5FKUTURY5″, and it didn’t take long for English-speaking players to wonder whether the “FKUTURY” was actually saying “Fuck You Turry”. That question was soon answered by Wargaming themselves, who admitted it had been intentional. “This is unacceptable. We conducted an internal audit and found that this situation occurred due to the actions of a certain employee”, they said in a forum post originally in Russian, but sent in English to PC Gamer. “The employee was suspended from this job and the most stringent measures were applied to him according to the results of the audit.”

“On behalf of the entire World of Warships team, we apologise to the players, the viewers of Friday’s stream, and, most importantly, we apologise to @Turry. We made an unacceptable statement in your address and are fully aware of our responsibility.”

As a further gesture, Wargaming then released another bonus code, this time for some in-game tokens, that read TURRYWEARESORRY.