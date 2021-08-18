WWE SummerSlam 2021: Match Card, Start Time And How To Watch In Australia

After a relatively quiet year for wrestling, WWE is coming out swinging with WWE SummerSlam 2021. It’s aiming to be one of the biggest WWE events this year, and it’s got a brilliant-looking match card that could make it happen. If you’ve stayed away from wrestling during the pandemic, this is the show you’ll want to tune in for.

Between Edge and Seth Rollins going at it, Roman Reigns and John Cena fighting for the WWE crown, and Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks getting the epic rematch they deserve, there’s plenty of reasons to get excited about this year’s show.

Here’s everything we know about SummerSlam 2021 so far, including when it airs in Australia, how you can watch it and who’s on the match card.

WWE SummerSlam 2021: Australian Times

WWE SummerSlam 2o21 airs on the WWE Network and PPV on Sunday, August 22 at 10 a.m. AEST.

It’ll be preceded by a Kick-Off pre-show which begins at 9 a.m. AEST. Typically, these pre-shows will give you a rundown of every match and storyline leading up to PPV events, with an additional match or two sprinkled in. If you haven’t caught up on recent Raw and SmackDown episodes, you might like to tune in for this first.

Here’s how those timings work out around Australia:

Perth — 8 a.m. AWST (Pre-show: 7 a.m. AWST)

(Pre-show: 7 a.m. AWST) Adelaide, Darwin — 9:30 a.m. ACST (Pre-show: 8:30 a.m. ACST)

(Pre-show: 8:30 a.m. ACST) Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart — 10 a.m. AEST (Pre-show: 9 a.m. AEST)

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2021 in Australia

You’ll be able to tune in to WWE SummerSlam 2021 via WWE Network, a $13 per month subscription service which features the entire WWE library and every pay-per-view event live. New subscribers will get their first month for 99 cents ahead of this year’s SummerSlam.

You can also purchase access to SummerSlam via Main Event — but this will cost you $29.95, nearly triple the amount for a month-long WWE Network subscription.

WWE SumerSlam 2021: Full Match Card

Here’s the match confirmed for SummerSlam 2021 so far:

Eva Marie w/ Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Sheamus (C) vs. Damien Priest — WWE United States Championship Match

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (C) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mystery — WWWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles & Osmos (C) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) — WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Nikki A.S.H. (C) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley — Triple Threat Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Sasha Banks — WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (C) w/ MVP vs. Goldberg — WWE Championship Match

Roman Reigns (C) w/ Paul Heyman vs. John Cena — WWE Universal Championship Match

Of these, Edge vs. Seth Rollins is definitely a match you’ll want to tune in for. Their feud began several years ago when Edge was still firmly on the retirement/injury bench, and Rollins performed a humiliating curb stomp on the veteran which he couldn’t return. Now, nearly seven years later, Edge is set to get his revenge in this SummerSlam showcase.

Also of note is Roman Reigns (C) vs. John Cena, which looks set to be a real clash of the titans as two of WWE’s biggest modern poster boys face off for the first time. This is one WWE fans have waited an age for, and given how vicious and fun the promos leading up to the bout have been, we’re almost guaranteed to have a blast here.

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Sasha Banks should also be an absolute barnstormer, with both talents going at it again for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Belair and Banks are at the top of their game right now, and the end of their feud should be a sizzling one.

Beyond these, the whole card is positively stacked — and it should make this year’s SummerSlam one to remember.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 airs on Sunday, August 22 from 10 a.m. AEST in Australia.