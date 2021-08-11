Xbox Partners With Special Olympics For New Esports Tournament

Xbox is continuing its long-held partnership with the Special Olympics in 2021 with the creation of a brand new event: the Gaming for Inclusion esports tournament. From September 12-14, Special Olympics athletes will compete in games of Rocket League, Madden NFL 22 and Forza Motorsport 7 with the winning players getting to face off against celebrity supporters like NBA’s Jayson Tatum, NFL’s Jamaal Charles, and yet-to-be-announced WWE wrestlers.

Like other events this year, it’ll work on a play-from-home model with everyone able to join in, participate or watch the competition no matter where they are.

“COVID-19 and the suspension hundreds of thousands of annual in-person events worldwide meant Special Olympics had to pivot to supporting virtual experiences,” Prianka Nandy, Chief Information and Technology Officer at Special Olympics said in a press release. “Together [with Xbox], we’ve shaped an innovative program that will last well beyond the pandemic.”

The virtual event is designed to showcase the abilities of Special Olympics athletes, as well as the power of inclusivity in the gaming sphere. We all know gaming is for everyone, and this event is aiming to showcase just how powerful it can be.

Gaming for Inclusion will run in a bracket-style competition via Microsoft’s Smash.gg esports platform, with champions being crowned for every game played.

How to watch the Gaming For Inclusion tournament

If you’re keen to tune in, you can watch the Gaming for Inclusion event live on the Xbox Twitch channel or the Special Olympics YouTube channel from September 12 to 14, with the final taking place on September 18.

While exact times haven’t been confirmed yet, here’s how the schedule is shaping up:

Sunday, September 12 : Rocket League Tournament

: Rocket League Tournament Monday, September 13 : Forza Motorsport 7 Tournament

: Forza Motorsport 7 Tournament Tuesday, September 14 : Madden NFL 22 Tournament

: Madden NFL 22 Tournament Saturday, September 18: Celebrity Showcase with winners from tournaments earlier in the week

Note these times are U.S. based, and that may mean sessions air earlier the next day for Australians.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Special Olympics will also launch training on how to set up local tournaments through Smash.gg so competitors can practice their skills and face off until the next tournament in 2022.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for exact timings and more info as we get closer to the event.