A Lost Boys Reboot Is in the Works With Quiet Place and It Stars

Sharpen up those stakes and fill your bathtubs with garlic. The Lost Boys are coming back. Noah Jupe, one of the stars of A Quiet Place, and Jaeden Martell, star of It and Knives Out, have been tapped to star in a modern day remake of the 1987 vampire hit which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Haim, and Corey Feldman.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on the film, which is being written by Randy McKinnon and directed by Jonathan Entwistle. McKinnon is currently working on the DC film Static Shock while Entwistle is known for his streaming shows, I Am Not OK With This and The End of the F***ing World. He’s also attached to a Power Rangers remake.

There’s no news on what, specifically, this version of The Lost Boys will do differently from the original except that it’ll be set in modern times. That alone will change a bunch of it considering the 1987 original is very, very 1987. In that film, a single mother (Dianne Wiest) moves her teenage sons Sam (Corey Haim) and Michael (Jason Patric) to fictional Santa Carla, California, aka “the Murder Capital of the World.” The town got that nickname in large part to the group of vampires who’ve made it their home, led by the stylish David (Kiefer Sutherland). David and his crew attempt to recruit Sam and Michael, who then fight back with the help of characters played by Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz, and others.

In previous years, Warner Bros. has tried to adapt the story for the small screen and even shot two pilots with Veronica Mars’ Rob Thomas. Alas, neither one worked out and The Lost Boys TV show never saw the light of day. That’s a fate this film could potentially still see, but with the recognisable Jupe and Martell out front, and we can only guess a growing cast of cool people behind them, this classic vampire film could easily rise from the dead. Just as long as there are gratuitous sax solos, of course.