A Tribute to One of PC Gaming’s All-Time Greats

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: September 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm -
Sensible Software. If you know what that means you’re probably smiling already. If you don’t, well, you sure missed out.

A British studio most prolific – and successful – in the late 80s and early 90s, Sensible developed for platforms like the Spectrum, Amiga and PC, and became famous for two things: adorable little pixel men, and shockingly smooth gameplay.

It didn’t matter if it was Cannon Fodder or Sensible Soccer, you knew playing one of their games that you’d be having a blast.

Sadly, the studio is long gone, but its memory lives on via a very fancy coffee table book that was Kickstarted by Read-Only Memory. You can read more about the project here, while you can see some images from inside its pages below.

