After 10,000 Years, Rita Repulsa Joins The Power Rangers Fighting Game

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, nWay’s fantastic three-on-three fighting game, is still going strong more than two years after its initial release. This year, the devs plan to add three new fighters to the ever-expanding roster, a group that includes the iconic space sorceress Rita Repulsa.

Rita Repulsa is the ur-Power Rangers baddie, serving as the show’s main villain for several seasons and returning periodically after the initial Mighty Morphin Power Rangers run to both help and hinder the titular heroes. And while she was just as bumbling as most of the group’s foes, Rita made a huge impression on me as a kid. Very few children’s shows at the time featured a woman, let alone one played by a middle-aged actor, in such a powerful, antagonistic role.

Two versions of Rita Repulsa — her original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger incarnation and the former Green Ranger played by Elizabeth Banks in the 2017 movie — have been playable in the equally fun Power Rangers: Legacy Wars mobile game for years, but it’s great to see her called up to the big leagues.

Also included in the season pass are Adam Park, a veteran Power Ranger, and Poisandra, one of the main villains during the Dino Charge and Dino Super Charge seasons. Park, who has worn many hats over the course of his time on the show, appears in his Black Ninja Ranger getup from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. He also looks to be an incredibly quick and acrobatic addition to the Battle for the Grid roster.

Adam Park leads the charge when the latest Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid season pass launches on September 21, with Poisandra and Rita Repulsa following in October and December respectively. Here’s hoping we get to see Ms. Repulsa in action soon.