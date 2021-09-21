Alan Wake Remastered May Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Alan Wake Remastered was officially announced to launch on PC, Xbox and PlayStation on October 5, but a newly discovered classification listing from Brazil reveals the game may also be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. The listing, shared by Switch Brasil journalist Necro Felipe, identifies Alan Wake Remastered as a game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series/X and Nintendo Switch, with the game’s “distribution media” including a “portable cartridge”.

Plans for an official Switch release haven’t yet been announced, and so far, the Brazilian listing is the only one to corroborate a handheld release — but existing precedent suggests a Switch release is likely, despite the lack of official news.

ALAN WAKE REMASTERED foi classificado para o Nintendo Switch pelo Ministério da Justiça no Brasil O jogo não foi originalmente anunciado para a plataforma <Diário Oficial da União> pic.twitter.com/Ruexw4PDeX — Necro Felipe ????• #SwitchBrasil (@necrolipe) September 20, 2021

Remedy’s recent smash hit Control is already available on the platform via Cloud Gaming, and given the pesky connection these games share, it makes sense for them both to have handheld releases.

Should Alan Wake Remastered be planned for a release on the Switch, it may not even need Cloud Gaming to run. The original Alan Wake launched in 2010 alongside a host of other Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era games which have already been successfully ported to the Switch, like Skyrim and the BioShock franchise.

The Remastered version of the game will likely be a smidge more powerful than the 2010 original, but the Switch should still be more than powerful enough to run the game.

While classification listings do tend to be broad enough to cover any likely use of a project, the specific listing of a Switch version is a good sign for consoles owners. Alan Wake is an incredible game (and, on a personal note, one of the first that really got me into gaming) and everyone should have a chance to play through this gloomy, horror-filled adventure.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see whether an official announcement is coming, whether that be through a new Nintendo Direct or later down the line. But Switch release or not, Alan Wake Remastered is one game you should absolutely check out.

With rumours there may be a sequel on the way, more than a decade after the original, now’s the perfect time to catch up.