I Can’t Stop Thinking About How Much I Hate This Among Us Halloween Costume

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I have recently discovered that there is an Among Us Halloween costume on the market and I’m simply cannot stress how much I hate it. Don’t wear this awful costume. Don’t disrespect yourself like that. Just… don’t.

Take a look at this absolute nightmare fuel:

roll up into the finest establishments with our new Among Us costumes ????✨ @toikido1 u can grab these on Amazon, Walmart, HMV, and other retailers globally! BE!! THE SPACEBEAN!!! pic.twitter.com/9LVvKBzvwM — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 15, 2021

I get it. Among Us was a big part of our 2020/21 lockdowns and brought us together amidst a pandemic. And planning your Halloween costume around your favourite video game character is always fun.

But I cannot stress this enough: don’t do this.

There are countless iconic video game characters that deserve to be immortalised like Ratticator from The Sims 2 DS, so why waste a perfectly good Halloween by dressing up as whatever the hell Among Us imposters actually are?

For starters, you have no access to your arms. You can’t enjoy a drink or a snack while in-costume, which feels like it’s a really bad option for a holiday that is entirely food and beverage-centric.

And let’s call a spade a spade. This costume looks like you dressed up as a sleeping bag. Imagine spending $US49.99 plus shipping for something that’ll mean you will spend the whole night explaining to your friends that no, you’re not cosplaying as camping equipment.

Not to mention, the costume is already completely sold out on Amazon, which means you probably won’t even be the only idiot dressed as a glorified sleeping bag at your Halloween party.

If you’re going to have an utterly ridiculous Halloween costume, at least make it an original one.

I’m not your mother and you can dress however you like this Halloween, but just know, I reserve the right to push you over if you wear this costume.

If I somehow haven’t convinced you to wear literally anything else this Halloween, you can buy the awful costume here.