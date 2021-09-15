Battlefield 2042 Has Been Delayed To November

As rumoured by certain chunks of the internet this week, Battlefield 2042 has been delayed — although thankfully, it’s still launching this year.

The developers at DICE announced that development was beset by “unforeseen challenges” as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch,” DICE wrote.

“With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players,” the company added.

The new release date will be November 19, which is only a few weeks from its original date of October 22. The game was scheduled to be available from October 15, however, for those who preordered the Gold Edition, so if EA and DICE uphold their plans for that, the earliest Battlefield 2042 could release now would probably be on November 12.

DICE added that “updates on the Open Beta will be coming later this month”. A beta was due to be launched in mid-September for stress-testing, but with the way things are going there’s not much of September left. An open beta during October wouldn’t be too bad; it’d certainly leave some room for everything else coming out that month.