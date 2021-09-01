The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Scarlet Nexus for $59, Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $54, and Resident Evil Village for $68.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Monster Hunter Rise – now $58 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Persona 5 Strikers – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $68 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shield – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $109 (down from $124.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Xenoblade Chronicles (Definitive Edition) – now $64 (down from $79.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- Samsung EVO Plus micro SD card (256GB) – now $43.95 (down from $89)
- SanDisk Nintendo Cobranded MicroSDXC (128GB) – now $32.90 (down from $59)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Biomutant – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- DOOM Eternal – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Special Edition) – now $24.95 (down for $79.95)
- F1 2021 – now $56 (down from $99.95)
- FIFA 21 – now $15 (down from $49.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $54 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $69.95 (down for $89.95)
- Scarlet Nexus – $75 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Squadrons – now $15 (down from $59.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – now $30 (down from $69.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $30 (down from $99.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Deathloop – now $78 (down from $99.95)
- Death Stranding – $38 (down for $99.95)
- Detroit Become Human – $19 (down for $54.95)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Special Edition) – now $44.95 (down from $69.95)
- F1 2021 – now $56 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – $49.95 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – $41 (down from $69.95)
- The Last of Us 2 – $31 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5] – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $54 (down from $99.95)
- Nioh Collection [PS5] – now $88 (down for $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] – $98 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village [PS5] – $68 (down from $109.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5] – now $72 (down from $109.95)
- Scarlet Nexus – $59 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – $622.84 (usually around $750)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – $399 (usually around $530)
- Corsair MP600 CORE M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD (2TB) – now $406.33 (usually around $550 to $600)
- Crucial P2 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD (2TB) – now $289.57 (down from $340)
- Intel Core i9-9900KF – $670.49 (usually around $729)
- Sabrent Rocket SSD (1TB) – $239.99 (down from $369.99)
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD (2TB) – $539 (down from $679)
- WD Black SN750 SSD (1TB) – $164.22 (usually around $220)
- WD My Passport Go SSD (2TB) – $367.98 (down from $438.90)
Gaming headset deals
- Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $85)
- Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset – now $209 (down from $279.95)
- Logitech G G935 Gaming Headset – now $249 (down from $369.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $69 (down from $104.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $199 (down from $239)
- Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headset – $109.99 (down from $219)
- Sennheiser GSP 602 Gaming Headset – $215 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset – $129 (down from $149)
Keyboard deals
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $159 (down from $199)
- EVGA Z15 RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $138.11 (down from $229)
- Logitech G Pro X TKL Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $179 (down from $249)
- Logitech G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $288 (down from $399.95)
- Razer Huntsman Elite Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $199 (down from $379.95)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $159 (down from $219.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 Gaming Keyboard – $80.45 (down from $129)
Laptop, desktop and tablet deals
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 – now $980 (down from $1,399)
- Alienware Area-51M Gaming Laptop – now $4,498.99 (down from $7,498.99)
- Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptop – now $2,098.99 (down from $2,998.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 (Intel Core i3-10100T, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) – now $959.20 (down from $1,9199)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop (UHD OLED 4K Display) – now $4,799 (down from $5,999)
Mice deals
- Logitech Hyperion Fury Gaming Mouse – now $50.35 (down from $99.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Gaming Mouse – $60 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – $32.72 (down from $79.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $69 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – $115.46 (down from $169.95)
- Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse – now $99 (down from $134.95)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor – now $524.30 (down from $749)
- ASUS TUF 27″ WQHD IPS Monitor (170Hz) – now $623 (down from $759)
- Dell 27 Monitor – S2721D – now $321.75 (down from $429)
Other accessory and hardware deals
- ASUS ROG Strix Arion M.2 NVMe RGB SSD Enclosure – now $79 (down from $109)
- AUSELECT Gaming Chair – now $199.99 (down from $259.99)
- Blue Yeti Pro USB Condenser Microphone – now $299 (down from $399.95)
- Corsair LL140 RGB Dual Light Loop Fan (140mm) – now $34.99 (down from $47)
- Razer Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact Condenser Microphone – now $63 (down from $89.95)
- Thermaltake S100 Tempered Glass Micro ATX Case – now $89 (down from $110)