The Best LEGO Deals In Australia Right Now

While collecting and building LEGO is a great way to kill time, the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Especially if it’s a major brand like Star Wars or Marvel.

While it looks like we’re going to be spending a bit more time inside during this current wave of lockdowns, building a brand new LEGO set is a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy.

If you’re a casual or hardcore LEGO collector, you know how pricey sets can get, so being able to save some money is always welcome. With that in mind, here are some of the best LEGO deals currently available in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

It’s a Harry Potter LEGO set and game of chess rolled into one. Not only can you recreate the classic scene from The Philosopher’s Stone, but you can use it to play a few rounds with your friends or family. Unlike Wizard’s Chess, you’ll have to move the pieces yourself though.

This is The Rise of Skywalker edition of the Millennium Falcon, so the selection of included minifigs aren’t as good as the other versions. But a LEGO Millennium Falcon is still a Millennium Falcon, and this one is currently on sale for $219, down from $249.99.

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here’s a plant that you’ll never have to worry about killing. The LEGO Bird of Paradise has had $40.99 trimmed of its price tag, so you can pick it up for $129.

Moving away from the more pop culture-centric sets, you can currently grab a pretty good deal on the LEGO version of Harley-Davidson’s Fat Boy motorcycle. Usually $159.99, its price has been dropped down to $99, which is just shy of being 40% off.

This LEGO Creator set is rated as “expert”, so if you’re someone who loves a bit of a challenge this should keep you plenty busy.

You can pick this iconic Harley-Davidson bike for $99, and save yourself $60.99, here.

LEGO Busts (save up to $30.99)

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you.

This series hits all the big pop culture tentpoles, like Star Wars, Marvel and Batman, with some nicely detailed replicas of iconic masks, helmets and cowls.

These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale:

Things you never turn your back on:

Do you have a lot of extra time on your hands and a bad case of football fever? The 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United, could be the cure.

While this Old Trafford replica isn’t officially a part of LEGO’s amazing Architecture line, it has the same attention to detail that’d you expect from those sets. It’s even got the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue.

You can currently save 18% off the retail price of this expert LEGO Creator set and pick it up for $369. Just make sure you’ve got enough table or shelf space put aside for this LEGO set because its base area is about 47cm by 39cm.

LEGO has spared no expense for this 1,677 piece model of the Ferrari 488 GTE. This Technic set has an absurd level of detail, both inside and out. It’s such a faithful replica that the V8 engine even has moving pistons.

The LEGO Technic 488 GTE “AF Corse #51” is currently on sale for $249 on Amazon Australia, down from the usual RRP of $299.99.

LEGO Super Mario sets (save up to $50.99)

While your mileage may vary with the actual playability of the LEGO Super Mario sets, you can’t deny that they did a great job of translating the various Mario settings and characters into LEGO. Released last year, I’d say the biggest turn-off for this series was the fairly expensive price tags – especially the starter set, which is the only way you can get a Mario figure.

The good news is, a few of these LEGO sets are currently on sale, for prices that are easier to justify. With the new Luigi sets, now’s a good time to build up some expansions sets for cheap.

It’s an undeniable fact that LEGO’s best non-branded series involve pirates. So a LEGO pirate set that gives you multiple build options is, by definition, the best, right? This LEGO Creator set gives you the choice of three full builds: a classic Pirate Ship, a rustic Pirates’ Inn and a mysterious skull-shaped hideaway.

This pirate LEGO set is currently on sale for $119, saving you $40.99 from its $159.99 price tag.

If pirate LEGO happens to be “your thing”, you can also grab the Pirates of Barracuda Bay set for $259, down from $299.99. This 2-in-1 set lets you either build out a pirate ship or an island shipwreck.

This Mos Eisley Cantina set might be the ultimate Star Wars set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars, and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There’s figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by $80.99 over at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $449 instead of $529.99.

Personally? I find this LEGO set to be weirdly off-putting. Something about Micky and Minnie’s faces just doesn’t seem right (I think it’s the weird LEGO noses). But if you worship at the House of Mouse, this set seems like a no-brainer.

This LEGO Micky and Minnie Mouse set is currently on sale for $220, down from $279.99. That’s a total discount of $59.99 – or about $30 per mouse.